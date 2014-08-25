1951 tragedy ended stunt flying at Minnesota State Fair

It was Labor Day 1951, and what would turn out to be the last aerial thrill show ever at the Minnesota State Fair had 26,000 spectators on the edge of their seats.

The little red-and-cream biplane with a young woman on its upper wing sped through a series of acrobatic maneuvers as the grandstand announcer described the action and emphasized how dangerous it all was.

Kitty Middleton, real first name Pansy, a 17-year-old from the Missouri Ozarks, was performing in only her third air show. At the plane’s controls was former military pilot Carl Ferris, 27, of Lansing, Mich.

As usual, the act’s finale was to be an engine-off dive, then a dramatic power-on climb, followed by a triumphant pass by the grandstand. But this time something went wrong. The plane failed to come out of the dive, crashing about a half-mile to the north near Larpenteur Avenue.