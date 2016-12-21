Como Park’s proud hockey history merges with Johnson

For the first time in 37 years, the high school hockey season will not include a team wearing the black and gold representing the Como Park Cougars.

While the local hockey community comes to terms with this new reality, the boys at Como Park Senior High School who play hockey are participating in a cooperative program with Johnson High School. The merger of these two rivals has changed the landscape of city hockey once again.

During the 2015-16 season the Como Park Cougars hosted a varsity and a junior varsity team that included about 20 students from Como and another eight from Central. That cooperative partnership with Como serving as the host school had been in effect since 2006.

Highland Park hockey players also opted into Como’s program for a few years before resurrecting their own program in 2010. With declining numbers on the Como roster entering this season, a decision was made in late October to have the Como boys partner with Johnson and the Central skaters join Highland.

Three fully operational boys hockey programs in St. Paul Public Schools (SPPS) are no longer sustainable. Ask around and you’ll get the same answers: There aren’t as many kids playing youth hockey in the city these days. The city and school district’s demographics are changing. Hockey has become a year-round sport that requires significant resources to secure ice time.

Shifts in population, participation and reorganization of school buildings and teams aren’t unique to the present. There has been considerable change since Murray High School and Johnson both qualified for the Minnesota State Hockey Tournament in 1963.

Washington High School was also a hockey powerhouse in the 1950s and was the state runner-up in 1960. Washington and Murray rivalries were part of the ultra-competitive 10-team St. Paul City Conference that flourished for decades.