February/March EVENTS
February
23 Saturday
Free clothing swap. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clean, gently used clothing is being accepted during church office hours for the swap, which is for all genders.
March
7 Thursday
Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups at SAP United Church of Christ (2129 Commonwealth Ave.), 10-11:30 AM. All are welcome.
7 p.m., at Micawber’s Books, St. Anthony Park resident Harry C. Boyte will introduce his new book, “Awakening Democracy through Public Work.” Boyte is Senior Scholar in Public Work Philosophy at Augsburg University and author of ten previous books.
8 Friday
Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 AM-noon. No charge or registration required
14 Thursday
“The Sense of an Ending” movie at 2:00 PM at the St. Anthony Park library, 2245 Como Ave. No charge. St. Anthony Park Area Seniors
Blood pressure clinic, March 14, SAP library, 2245 Como Ave., 1:30 -2 PM
15 Friday
Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 AM-noon. No charge or registration required. St. Anthony Park Area Seniors
16 SATURDAY
St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner
For information, email the Progressive Dinner coordinating committee at progressivedinnersap@gmail.com, or call/text Jane at 651-303-5263
18 Monday
Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul; 6:30p.m. gathering, 7:00-8:30 singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.
St. Anthony Park Area Seniors
For February/ March
Weekly offerings:
Exercise class on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 AM at Centennial United Methodist Church (2200 Hillside)
Blood pressure clinic on Wednesdays from 11:30 AM-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church
Exercise class on Mondays and Thursdays from 2-3 PM at Lauderdale City Hall (1891 Walnut St.).
Exercise class on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 PM at SAP library (2245 Como Ave.);
Chair yoga on Fridays from 2:30-3:30 PM at SAP library (2245 Como Ave.)
Special offerings:
Blood pressure clinic, March 12, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 PM
Spring and Easter card-making, March 25, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 4-5:30 PM
Walking in Langford Park gym: Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30-3:30 PM
St. Paul public recreation centers’ highlights
Langford Park Recreation Center:
https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call 651-298-5765
Adult Parks and Recreation Classes at the Urban Growler:
- Wood Sign Décor on Tues, Feb 26 & April 30 from 6:30-8pm, $40
- Self -Defense & Crisis Management for Women on thur, March 7-May 2 from 6:30-8pm, $85
- Canvas Painting on Tue, March 26 & May 28 from 6:30-8pm, $35
Classes Held at Langford Park
Essential Oils for Adults on: March 13, April 16 & May 15 from 6-8pm. Each class $5 + $10 supply fee
Zumba for Adults on Mon, March 11-May 6 from 7:45-8:45pm, $60
Canvas Painting ages 7-11 on Fri, March 22 from 1-3pm, $30
Minecraft Game Designer for ages 6-11 on Fri, March 1 from 1-4pm, $40
Parents Night Out on Fri, March 8 from 6-9pm for ages 4-12, $10/child
Intermediate Pilates, Adults on Thur, March 14-May 16 from 11am-noon, $73
Tot Time ages birth-5 on Fri, Jan 4-March 29 from 9:30-11am, Free
Gym Walking for Adults on Thur, Jan 3-March 28 from 2:30-3:30pm, Free
Senior Gym Bowling ongoing Fridays from 9:30-11am, Free
Soo Bahk Do for ages 5-Adult on Thur, ongoing form 5:30-6:30pm, $45/month
LEGO Jedi Engineering, Mon-Fri, April 1-5 for ages 5-7 & 8-12 from 1-4pm, $115
Gardening Classes for Adults:
- Introductory Vegetable Gardening on Tue, April 23-May 7 from 6:30-8pm, Free
- Advanced Vegetable Gardening on Tue, May 21 from 6:30-7:30pm, Free
***Preschool Fun Day ages 1-9 on Sun, Feb 24 from 3-5pm, $10/family
***Join the Langford Park Booster Club by contacting Courtney Moriarty at Langford Park
- Northwest Como Recreation Center: www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomoRec or call 651-298-5813
My Plate My Family, Adults on Tue, Feb 19-March 12 from 6:30-8pm, Free
Game Night ages 8-Adult on Mon, Jan 7-March 25 from 6:30-8pm, Free
Ooey Gooey Clay Creation for ages 5-12 on Fri, March 1 from 10am-3pm, $65