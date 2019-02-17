February/March EVENTS

February

23 Saturday

Free clothing swap. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clean, gently used clothing is being accepted during church office hours for the swap, which is for all genders.



March



7 Thursday

Caregiver & Bereavement Support Groups at SAP United Church of Christ (2129 Commonwealth Ave.), 10-11:30 AM. All are welcome.

7 p.m., at Micawber’s Books, St. Anthony Park resident Harry C. Boyte will introduce his new book, “Awakening Democracy through Public Work.” Boyte is Senior Scholar in Public Work Philosophy at Augsburg University and author of ten previous books.



8 Friday

Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 AM-noon. No charge or registration required



14 Thursday

“The Sense of an Ending” movie at 2:00 PM at the St. Anthony Park library, 2245 Como Ave. No charge. St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

Blood pressure clinic, March 14, SAP library, 2245 Como Ave., 1:30 -2 PM



15 Friday

Game Day, Centennial United Methodist Church, 2200 Hillside Ave., 10 AM-noon. No charge or registration required. St. Anthony Park Area Seniors



16 SATURDAY

St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner

For information, email the Progressive Dinner coordinating committee at progressivedinnersap@gmail.com, or call/text Jane at 651-303-5263



18 Monday

Community Sing, Olson Campus Center, Luther Seminary, 1490 Fulham St., St. Paul; 6:30p.m. gathering, 7:00-8:30 singing. Event is free, but a hat will be passed to help support the music leaders and to make the sings possible.

St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

For February/ March



Weekly offerings:

Exercise class on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 AM at Centennial United Methodist Church (2200 Hillside)

Blood pressure clinic on Wednesdays from 11:30 AM-noon at Centennial United Methodist Church

Exercise class on Mondays and Thursdays from 2-3 PM at Lauderdale City Hall (1891 Walnut St.).

Exercise class on Tuesdays from 2:30-3:30 PM at SAP library (2245 Como Ave.);

Chair yoga on Fridays from 2:30-3:30 PM at SAP library (2245 Como Ave.)

Special offerings:

Blood pressure clinic, March 12, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 3-3:30 PM

Spring and Easter card-making, March 25, Seal Hi-Rise, 825 Seal St., 4-5:30 PM

Walking in Langford Park gym: Thursdays and Fridays from 2:30-3:30 PM



St. Paul public recreation centers’ highlights

Langford Park Recreation Center:

https://www.stpaul.gov/facilities/langford-park-recreation-center or call 651-298-5765

Adult Parks and Recreation Classes at the Urban Growler:

Wood Sign Décor on Tues, Feb 26 & April 30 from 6:30-8pm, $40 Self -Defense & Crisis Management for Women on thur, March 7-May 2 from 6:30-8pm, $85 Canvas Painting on Tue, March 26 & May 28 from 6:30-8pm, $35

Classes Held at Langford Park

Essential Oils for Adults on: March 13, April 16 & May 15 from 6-8pm. Each class $5 + $10 supply fee

Zumba for Adults on Mon, March 11-May 6 from 7:45-8:45pm, $60

Canvas Painting ages 7-11 on Fri, March 22 from 1-3pm, $30

Minecraft Game Designer for ages 6-11 on Fri, March 1 from 1-4pm, $40

Parents Night Out on Fri, March 8 from 6-9pm for ages 4-12, $10/child

Intermediate Pilates, Adults on Thur, March 14-May 16 from 11am-noon, $73

Tot Time ages birth-5 on Fri, Jan 4-March 29 from 9:30-11am, Free

Gym Walking for Adults on Thur, Jan 3-March 28 from 2:30-3:30pm, Free

Senior Gym Bowling ongoing Fridays from 9:30-11am, Free

Soo Bahk Do for ages 5-Adult on Thur, ongoing form 5:30-6:30pm, $45/month

LEGO Jedi Engineering, Mon-Fri, April 1-5 for ages 5-7 & 8-12 from 1-4pm, $115

Gardening Classes for Adults: