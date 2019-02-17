Neighbors

Cady honored by Minnesota State Fair

Kay Cady is the newest member inducted intothe Minnesota State Fair Hall of Fame.

Cady served as executive director of the State Fair Foundation from 2004 through 2017 when, over those last three years, grants to the Minnesota State Fair exceeded $1 million annually. Thousands of State Fair fans have become Foundation Friends of the Fair – a program Cady founded – contributing to operations, capital campaigns, endowments and special programs.

Some of the projects Cady brought to fruition were improvements to the J.V. Bailey House and Warner Coliseum, and construction of the CHS Miracle of Birth Center and FFA Chapter House, Compeer Arena (formerly AgStar Arena), the History & Heritage Center and Schilling Amphitheater.

The Fair’s Hall of Fame was founded in 1966 to recognize individuals whose outstanding service has had a lasting impact on the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Duchess Harris talk set Feb. 26

Duchess Harris, chairperson and professor of the American Studies Department at Macalester College, will talk about “The Silence Breakers and the #MeToo Movement” at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Roseville Public Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave. Her talk, free to the public, is part of the Library’s Tuesday Scholars program.

SAP Garden Club program

Arla Carmichael, horticulturist and operations supervisor at Three Rivers Park District, and Steve Kelly, owner of Kelly and Kelly Nursery in Long Lake, will discuss “Native and Non-Native Spring Flowering Perennials” at 7:30 p.m. on March 5 atSt. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. Refreshments and social time start one-hour before the presentation. The program is free and open to the public.

Cuban Rumba co-ed class coming

Cuban Rumba, a co-ed beginning class is scheduled at scheduled Friday, March 8 from 7 to 8:30 p m. at the Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Avenue W., St. Paul. This class teaches conga and rhythm instrument technique through songs from Cuba. No experience necessary. Instruments will be provided. Cost is $20.00 per person. Register at www.womensdrumcenter.org.

The Women’s Drum Center is a nonprofit organization providing opportunities for women and girls to learn, teach, and play percussion together.

Artists’ reception at Raymond avenue gallery

A reception for potters Lee Love and Matthew Krousey will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. March 29 at the Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St. Paul. Works of the two artists are now on display through April 19 at the Gallery in a show titled “Mingeisota-Merging Nature & Culture.” Gallery hours during this exhibition are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours are from noon to 4 p.m,. March 16 to April 13.

Love and Krousey are fiscal year 2018 recipients of Artist Initiative grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board.

Get to Know NAMI in St. Paul

NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) will hold a free “Get to Know NAMI” class on March 5 from 11:30-12:30, at the nonprofit’s offices, 1919 University Ave., Suite 400, St. Paul. Meet NAMI staff and volunteers and hear how NAMI’s work directly affects the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. Learn about education and support programs and how to advocate for better mental health policies. Please RSVP to: Kay King, 651-645-2948 x113 or kking@namimn.org.

“Petroleum” hits the stage at Hamline U

Hamline University’s Department of Theatre & Dance continues its 88th season with “Petroleum,” a devised piece directed by Taous Khazem. The theatrical production opens Friday, March 1st at 7:30 p.m. and runs March 2nd, 7th, 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m. at Hamline University’s Anne Simley Theatre. Tickets are $2 for Hamline students, $3 for ACTC students and staff, $8 for adults and $5 for outside students and seniors.

Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the Hamline University Theatre Box Office at 651-523-2905 or via e-mail at tickets@hamline.edu.

“Super Saturday for Children’s Mental Health Awareness” Set for March 9

NAMI Minnesota will offer a series of free classes on Children’s Mental Health on March 9.

This “Super Saturday for Children’s Mental Health Awareness” will be held at Central High School, 275 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul.

Morning classes from 9:00-11:00 will include guardianship and trusts, trauma informed care for parents and educators, mental health crisis planning for families, understanding early episode psychosis for families, and sleep health, self-care and mindfulness.

Afternoon classes from noon to 2 p.m. will include tools to support emotional regulation and anxiety in children, special education: helping students succeed, understanding the children’s mental health system, and two classes held in Spanish.

Lunch, from 11 a.m. to noon, will be provided.

To register or for further information, contact Liz Babkin at 651-645-2948 ext. 109 or ebabkin@namimn.org or see “classes” at namimn.org.

Weavers Guild program set Feb. 25

Weavers Guild of Minnesota, 3000 S.E.University Ave., Minneapolis, will hold a lecture on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. on “Tapestry Treasures from the Collection of Carol Johnson. ” Join Robbie LaFleur for an introduction to the history and styles of tapestry in Norway and Sweden, and a discussion of the weavings on view. Robbie coordinates the Weavers Guild of Minnesota Scandinavian Weavers study group and is the editor and publisher of the quarterly Norwegian Textile Letter (norwegiantextileletter.com).

–Compiled by Scott Carlson

