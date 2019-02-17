Robert Agrimson

Robert L. Agrimson, 96, of Lauderdale, died Jan. 9. He was born July 26, 1922, in Sebeka, Minn., to Peter and Thea Agrimson. After his mother’s death, Robert was raised by his aunt and uncle, Helene and Alfred Agrimson, on their farm near Peterson, Minn.

Robert lived and worked on the farm until he was 32, then moved to Minneapolis and studied to become an electrician. He eventually got a job at the Ford Motor Hydro plant where he worked for 27 years.

He married Joy Christofferson in 1961. They were married for 53 years until Joy’s death in 2014. Together they shared adventures of traveling, camping, dancing, canoeing, berry-picking, lutefisk and laughter.

Robert was a quiet, stoic Norwegian who was always willing to help a friend or family member in need.

His funeral was held Jan. 16. Memorials may be made to the University Lutheran Church of Hope or the Peterson Station Museum, 228 Mill St., Box 233, Peterson, MN 55962.

Louise Bowne

Louise Mary Bowne, of Vadnais Heights, died Jan. 8 in Pueblo, Colo. She was 39 years old.

Louise was born in Missoula, MT, on July 27, 1979, to Louis and Kathleen (Kathy) Bowne. She moved to Columbia Falls, Mont., as a teenager and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. She forever thought of Columbia Falls and Montana as home.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in Spanish, Russian and International Relations from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., then worked as a senior supply-chain specialist for Ecolab in St. Paul.

Louise is survived by her cat, Carma; her father, Louis; sister, Emily Sell; brother-in-law, Andrew; and two nephews, Steven and Jacob of Pueblo; Aunt Mary Lou Riedy, and friend H. Joan Bruggink of Wisconsin; Uncle Gary, Aunt Lisa and three cousins of North Carolina; and grandmother, Donna Bowne, of Colorado Springs.

She is also survived by her host families in Castellon de la Plana, Spain; and St. Petersburg, Russia; as well as numerous friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy, grandmother, Ida Riedy, and grandfather, Robert Bowne.

Memorials may be made to: Camp Marshall, in the Episcopal Diocese of Montana (campmarshallmontana.org/…), Concordia College, Moorhead, Minn. (concordiacollege.edu/giving/), an animal shelter in your area, or a charity of one’s choosing.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 11 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in St. Anthony Park.

Janet Clocker

Janet E. Clocker, 73, died Jan. 6. She was a lifetime resident of St. Anthony Park. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Virginia Clocker; Janet is survived by three cousins.

She graduated from Mechanic Arts High School and attended the University of Minnesota and Concordia University in St. Paul.

Janet loved nature, Minnesota sports, and young children, which led to a career in early-childhood education. She was a beloved teacher at the Community Childcare Center, Minnesota’s first co-op preschool, located in Commonwealth Terrace. She lived next to the U of M’s Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and enjoyed learning about the agricultural education of the students there and followed their careers after graduation.

Despite being differently abled her entire life, Janet took pride in being able to accomplish many of the things most people take for granted.

Her memorial service was held Jan. 26 at Centennial United Methodist–St. Anthony Park campus. Interment will be at a later date in Milton, Wisconsin.

Dean Mahlke

Dean A. Mahlke, 87, died Jan. 31.

Dean is survived by his brother Robert and his sister Carol Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Leona; two wives, Leona Mahlke and Nell Robie; and a brother, John.

Funeral services were held Feb. 9 at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Como Park, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.

Jeanette Schmall

Jeanette (Wright) Schmall, 86, of Como Park died at home on Jan. 24.

Jeanette was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, the College of St. Benedict, and Christ Hospital (Cincinnati, Ohio) Dietetic Internship program. She is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Stephen, Jamesine “Jami,” Joe (Patti), and John (Bozena); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 4 at Church of the Holy Childhood, with interment at Calvary Cemetery.