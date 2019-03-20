Breidel leaves Midway Chamber

Beth Breidel recently left the Midway Chamber of Commerce as director of events and programs to become the director of corporate relations and events at Junior Achievement. Her first day at Junior Achievement was March 11.

Asked what she liked best about working for the Chamber during her nearly five-year tenure, Breidel said, “Developing and strengthening relationships as we work to support the Midway. The energy and vitality of the business community is incredible—both for profit as well as nonprofit.”

SAP Garden Club April program

St. Paul city forester Karl Mueller will discuss “Climate Change: How it Influences your Choice of Tree Selection” at 7:30 p.m. on April 2 at the monthly meeting of the St. Anthony Park Garden Club. The program will be held at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. Refreshments and social hour precede the program starting at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the free event. For more information, contact Sandee Kelsey at kelse005@umn.edu.

Hall & Oates booked for 2019 State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has added pop singers Daryl Hall & John Oates to its 2019 Grandstand show lineup. The Hall & Oates show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Tickets, which are now on sale, are $67 and $57, all reserved seating.

Tickets will be available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For more State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427.

Tech Dump wire-cutting ceremony

Tech Dump is celebrating its business expansion with an official wire cutting ceremony on Wednesday, March 27, at its new building at 860 Vandalia St. in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. The ceremony is schedule for 10:15 a.m. with guests, including St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Bruce Corrie of St Paul Economic Development and B [Brenda] Kyle, president of the St. Paul Area Chamber of Commerce.

Cuban Co-ed Drumming Class

The Women’s Drum Center, a nonprofit organization providing percussion instruction and playing for women and girls, is offering Cuban Rumba, a co-ed beginning class, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12. Instruments provided. Cost is $20. No experience necessary. Register at www.womensdrumcenter.org The Women’s Drum Center is located at 2242 W. University Ave.

Lions waffle breakfast April 7

The North Suburban Evening Lions Club will hold an “All the Waffles You Can Eat” breakfast from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 7 at the John Rose Oval Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Drive in Roseville. Sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice are also included. There will also be a cake walk and raffle. The breakfast is free for ages 5 and under, $6 for ages 6 to 10 and $8 for ages 11 and older. Ticket proceeds will go to support community projects. Also, old eyeglasses and hearing aids and their used batteries can be brought to this event.

Tuesday Scholar Talks resume

The Roseville Library’s Tuesday Scholar/OLLI series resumes with a new series of weekly talks scheduled from March 26 to April 30, at 1:00 p.m. The library is located at 2180 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. All programs are free to the public and no registration is required. Here is the lineup:

March 26 – How do racial attitudes influence American politics?

Howard Lavine, the Arleen C. Carlson professor of political science and psychology at the University of Minnesota, will discuss the elections of Barack Obama and Donald Trump and how they have brought about fundamental changes in the political role of race. Lavine, who is director of the Center for the Study of Political Psychology, is also the author of Open versus Closed: Personality, Identity and the Politics of Redistribution.

April 2—A Conversation with Senator Durenberger

A recognized expert on healthcare policy, Republican Dave Durenberger served three terms in the U.S. Senate in far less politically polarized times than our own. He and his co-author Star Tribune journalist Lori Sturdevant will talk about their new book, When Republicans Were Progressive (Minnesota Historical Society, 2018). Durenberger represented Minnesota in the U.S. Senate from 1978 to 1995.

April 9—Economics with Ed Lotterman Part I

Pioneer economics columnist Ed Lotterman will provide an illuminating—and entertaining—look at the ups and downs of American economic history. His topic will be “Booms and Busts over 230 years of U.S. History.”

April 16—Economics with Ed Lotterman Part II

Join Lotterman for a look at some of the more exotic ways Americans have saved their money over the decades. He will talk about “Wildcat Banking to Shadow Banking: Private Banks in U.S. Economic History.”

April 23—Economics with Ed Lotterman Part III

Lotterman talks about the Government’s Role in Banking from the Days of Alexander Hamilton to Janet Yellen. Why do we have a Federal Reserve System, and does it work the way the Founders intended?

Lotterman writes the “Real World Economics” column for the Pioneer Press. He has taught economics at the college level.

April 30—Minnesota History with Peg Meier

Legendary Star Tribune reporter Peg Meier shares true stories she has uncovered at the Minnesota Historical Society and other local archives. A reporter for the Minneapolis Tribune from 1970 to 2006, Meier is the author of seven books, including her best-seller, Bring Warm Clothes: Letters and Photos from Minnesota’s Past.

Hamline U Theatre performs “Love and Information”

Hamline University Theatre continues its 88th season with Love and Information, written by Caryl Churchill and directed by Laura Dougherty. Performances will be held at the University’s Anne Simley Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on April 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. The theatre is located at 1530 Hewitt Ave., St. Paul.

Tickets are $2 to $8. For reservations or more information please contact the Hamline University Theatre Box Office at 651-523- 2905 or tickets@hamline.edu.

The play offers glimpses into interactions that shape and define our lives. The intersection of momentous and mundane moments grouped together reveal who we are, and why we are, right now.



Fundraiser successful for SAPSA

The St. Anthony Park School Association (SAPSA) on a Friday night in early March held a food and raffle benefit at Nico’s Taco & Tequila Bar which proved to be a boon. Attendees packed the restaurant and raised close to $8,000 for the school.