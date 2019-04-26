Lives Lived

Jean Andrews

Jean (Kintgen) Andrews, 91, formerly of Falcon Heights, died Jan. 11.

Jean was a lifelong advocate, teacher and learner. As an associate professor in the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, Jean designed curriculum to increase access to career-ladder advancement for nurses.

Jean volunteered for many years at the Center for Victims of Torture and was active with St. Cecilia’s social justice ministry. Jean’s wisdom, compassion and advocacy for others will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard (“Andy”) Andrews. Jean is survived by her stepdaughter and grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Center for Victims of Torture, 2356 W. University Ave., Room 430, St. Paul 55114, or the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.

Dolores Fevig

Dolores E. Fevig (née Nolan), 91, of Lauderdale, died March 6.

Preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Sidney Nolan, Dolores is survived by her husband, Arvid; her children, Julie Connell, Jeni (Bryan) Chamberlain; two grandchildren; a sister, Mary Lou (Leonard) Peterson; and a brother, Al Nolan.

Her funeral service was held March 15 at Como Park Lutheran Church, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Lillian Finley

Lillian M. Finley, 92, died March 6.

Lillian graduated from West High School in Minneapolis and received her B.A. from the College of St. Catherine. She volunteered with the Red Cross during World War II, and later in life at the Dorothy Day Center for the homeless. She was a tireless researcher for Prof. David Lanegran’s history of Summit Avenue and its homes.

Lillian maintained a great group of friends in a “yoga group” that practiced a rudimentary form of yoga as a pretext for convivial gatherings.

Though her sight declined in later years, Lillian was a voracious reader and kept her mind sharp by working on crossword puzzles and competing at Scrabble. She had an astounding spirit, intelligence and sense of humor even into her 90s.

She was a skillful storyteller and always an engaged listener. As a mother she was patient and tolerant. Lillian loved, and was beloved by, the management and staff of the St. Anthony Park Home, where she spent the final decade of her life. Her family is forever grateful to the staff members of the St. Anthony Park Home for the kindness they showered upon and the comfort they provided to Lillian.

Lillian is survived by her elder sister Marion West; children Joseph (Mary), Matthew (Terese), Daniel (Chinfei Chen) and Rebecca (Dan Olson); seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Lillian was interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, alongside her husband. Memorials suggested for either the St. Anthony Park Home, 2237 Commonwealth Ave., St. Paul 55108, or to the College of St. Catherine.

Rita Joyce

Rita Marie Joyce, 63, died March 26. She was a 1973 graduate of St. Bernard’s High School.

Rita held many positions and distinctions in her 42 years working at 3M; her greatest achievement was the launch of an Ally campaign for the LGBTQ employee resource group, impacting hundreds, if not thousands, of people in a tremendous way. She lived her life with “an attitude of gratitude” and loved to share her time, talents, and treasures. Rita was a gift to all she met and radiated kindness.

Preceded in death by her parents, Rita is survived by husband Carl Grundhauser; daughter Chriss Joyce; bonus daughter Meredith Joyce; daughter Patrice Grundhauser, son Robert (Kara) Grundhauser; two grandsons; and siblings Tom (Colleen) Joyce, Nancy Haberman, Teri Joyce, Bonnie Joyce, and Sally (Dave) Anfang.

A service of gratitude for Rita was held April 6 at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ. Memorials should be directed to Second Harvest Food Shelf.

Richard Magnuson

Richard Magnuson, 93, died March 16. He was a longtime resident of St. Anthony Park.

After serving in the Navy in World War II, Richard attended Gustavus Adolphus College, the University of Oregon and the University of Minnesota, from which he graduated. In 1952, he earned his juris doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Richard married Finette Love in 1952. Together they raised a family of four children.

Richard became an expert in agricultural cooperative law and serving at Farmer’s Union Central Exchange/Cenex and Land O’ Lakes.

Richard provided legal services to Group Health Plan (now HealthPartners) before he joined the Doherty Rumble and Butler law firm in 1983.

In 1991, Magnuson provided agricultural legal services to several countries of the former USSR. In that capacity, he traveled to Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Russia. Similar work took him to the Kirghiz Republic and Eritrea.

In 2000, Richard was the first lawyer inducted into the Cooperative Hall of Fame.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, William; mother, Ruth; and brother, William. He is survived by Finette, his wife of 67 years; children Marcus (Gina), Scott, Nettie and Leif (Sushma); seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is scheduled for April 26 at 3 p.m. at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave. in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to the Natural Resources Defense Council or The Carter Center.

Maxine Sather

Maxine Olive Sather, 91, died March 14. She was born June 20, 1928, near Mentor, Minn., to Marvel and Oscar Sather of Maple Bay, Minn.

Maxine graduated from Mentor High School in 1948. In her youth, Maxine was a waitress at the State Capitol cafeteria. She knew Hubert Humphrey and followed many of the laws developed to help the poor and the needy. Her interest in politics never waned. She loved watching sports and political events on TV. Her hobbies included embroidering, reading and learning new words. She worked in the manufacturing section of the economy.

As a member of the Textile Workers Union of America (TWUA) union, she continued to find positions after she was fired because of frequent convulsions due to her epilepsy. The Union was essential for her to earn her Social Security benefits, her only income for most of her life.

She was an active member first at Hitterdahl Lutheran Church in Maple Bay, then Capital Lutheran Church in St. Paul, and finally at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. She lived in Luther Place condominiums for many years, where she was known and loved by the community.

In November 2016, Maxine moved to Lyngblomsten where she lived independently until a stroke in December 2018. She was lovingly cared for by Lyngblomsten staff and Hospice at the end.

Preceding Maxine in death were her parents and three sisters, Gloria Solie, Juneth Palmer, and Lorraine Cockrane. She is survived by two sisters, Joyce Evelyn Johnson of St. Paul and Ida Martinson of Bemidji, Minn.; as well as 17 nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be May 4 at 2 p.m., at the Chapel at Lyngblomsten, 1415 Almond Ave., St. Paul. Another service will be held later at Hitterdahl Cemetery, Maple Bay, Minn.