A gift of greenery

A team from the University of Minnesota’s Farmhouse Fraternity on Cleveland Avenue joined members of the St. Anthony Park Garden Club in filling the St. Anthony Park Library window boxes with winter greens. Evergreens were donated by the Hansen Family Tree Farm and garden club members harvested dried blooms and stems from their gardens and the library gardens to add further textural interest. Here, fraternity members Harrison Roessler installs hydrangea stems in a window box while Loren Dauer supports a box full of blooms. Photo by Pat Thompson