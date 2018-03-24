A great garden of verse: Read all the entries from our 2018 poetry contest
After spending several days poring over the 24 poems submitted to the Bugle’s 2018 poetry contest, our judge, Naomi Cohn, summed up her task with this: “What a great crop of poems!”
The prompt for this year’s contest was “cultivation,” and the poems were judged anonymously by Cohn, a St. Anthony Park poet and creator of Known by Heart, an enterprise that brings writing experiences to older adults and people with disabilities.
Cohn chose a first-, second- and third-place poem, but “there were so many poems that tempted me in one way or another,” she said. “Cultivation was a rich theme and a lot of different pieces called to me.”
Like the first-place poem—“At the season’s first outdoor farmers market in Minnesota” by Sarah Clark—“there’s always more gorgeous produce than I can possibly take home,” Cohn said. “These poems feel like a small sample of the variety of what poems can do for us, what people can do with a poem.”
Cohn’s first-place choice is a poem that “captures in image and form the giddy exuberance of an important moment in our seasonal calendar,” Cohn wrote. “I love the image of people ‘diving into buckets of rhubarb’ and how ‘Peapods inspire ravenous, flirty lines’ plays around with both writing and the long lines at the farmer’s market. The writer uses the pantoum and its repetition to good effect, but mostly this poem just makes me impatient for the first outdoor farmers market of the season.”
The second-place poem, “Bidding Farewell to Gibbs-Nelson (Northwest) Greenhouses” by Neil O. Anderson “called to me with its voice, abundant detail and unique perspective on the history of a particular patch of ground in our local landscape,” Cohn wrote. “A poem can’t preserve a building, but this writer is helping the history of a place live on.”
Rose Gregoire’s “Valentine’s Day” took third place. “Kudos to this writer for tackling current events and the perennial question of how we each, individually, respond to the incomprehensible,” Cohn wrote. “I connected to the honest voice, the sense of truth, in this poem, how for this writer, the path through is in ordinary acts and language.”
We gave Cohn the leeway to choose honorable mentions in the entries, but she chose not to “because there would have been too many.”
She’s right. A great crop of poems was entered in this year’s contest. And here they are:
First place
At the season’s first out-door farmers market in Minnesota (a pantoum)
Spring is exploding with asparagus.
In the North, we are over winter’s old menu —
now old men dive into buckets of red rhubarb.
Peapods inspire ravenous, flirty lines.
We are trading old winter’s menu for
new baskets of mizuna, arugula, green garlic, and spinach.
Peapods inspire ravenous, sultry lines.
I am seduced by radishes
and feel dizzy from baskets of mizuna, arugula, green garlic and spinach.
Wild ramps and morels are more fleeting than gold.
I am seduced by radishes
and the spring wind’s warm caress.
Wild ramps and morels are more fleeting than gold.
And now old women too dive into buckets of rhubarb
reveling in the spring’s wild caress.
Spring is exploding with asparagus.
— Sarah Clark
Second place
Bidding Farewell To Gibbs-Nelson (Northwest) Greenhouses
St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota
Corner of Cleveland and Larpenteur Avenues
1/11/05
Seems like yesterday—maybe today—
that we moved the mum flats
into the southern bay at the northwest greenhouses
—hauling them out of the snow-covered
hot bed frames
every February,
forcing out green shoots
for cuttings to root
and grow again in fields
of St. Paul, Morris, Grand Rapids, Waseca,
Crookston, and Lamberton for the breeding program—
only to dig them again,
lay to rest until forcing time
in yesterday’s Februaries.
The circle is broken—
now you’re to be torn down.
I’ve snuck inside to have one last glimpse,
catch the voices speaking
now that the heating pipes are forever quiet.
The dripping water, running from mum flats
through the transite benches to rock-covered floors,
is tentative—on edge.
I hear scuffling footsteps of Dr. Widmer—
my dear advisor—whose gentleness in hand
on shoulder speaks in holiness:
“True, these houses were old and leaky
but they got us through the 1950’s,
year-after-year ‘til now.”
“These are our roots,”
gently pulling a crown out of the flat
“while they’re still white, alive
plant them in your soul.
There to grow and bind, nourish togetherness.”
2
Now, I pause in thoughtfulness
and wonder
what and how I should tell you—
my new Greenhouse Management students—
of the northwest greenhouses rooted in me,
reverberating in our brand-new,
state-of-the-art greenhouses—
a century beyond Gibbs-Nelson and Dr. Widmer.
Fill our eyes, ears, heads, hand
with the deliberateness of well-rooted perennials
so that,
when turning on the water spigot one last time,
the watering hose fills and floods across our lives
and, at our feet,
encircles our roots we send down
to anchor us
in a sense of place.
— Neil O. Anderson
Third Place
Valentine’s Day
The world is spinning in my head
A day of cards, flowers, love
Hate, hurricanes, famine, fire
Glaciers melting
Oceans rising
Seventeen dead in school shooting.
And I must vote, march, pray, witness
Feed my family, pay the bills
Fix the faucet, write to Congress
Repair a rip
And mend my world
The world is spinning in my head
Around the sun among the stars
Until a crack of sunlight
Floods my eyes
I walk the dog, talk to neighbors
Feel the warmth of coming spring
Cultivate calm, focus, faith
Grow a small hope
— Rose Gregoire
the plow
brother, put forth your plow.
sink your steel in the flesh of the earth,
refresh the sweat on your brow.
let the harrow reveal
the worth of your debt. an acre may heal,
but seldom forget.
sister, sow the grain.
scatter your seed in the vein
of each row, and never mind the crows
and their chatter. they know not the will of the rain,
nor the grace of your growth or
the face of your strain.
reaper, abandon the chaff.
leave half of the seed, and on the land
your epitaph. what do you need?
your scythe is your ink,
your honor your toil.
are your spoils what you think?
is your harvest at hand?
you are the beholder;
do your shoulders ache?
let your pain recoil
and your burden
burn —
burn —
burn —
with midnight oil
let your hunger smolder
and your spirit quake,
and turn, in its wake,
the soil
that makes you
—sharon perrone
Cresco, Iowa
That is a country of old men; in land
Aged, rooted as gnarled trees, in soil
Once reaching skyward tall, striving to stand
Against storms, now bent from years of toil.
Acres of corn, cattle at his command,
Now the combine rusts, the tractor needs oil.
Growth harvests into death, tattered scarecrows,
Wrinkles of strength, but the trembling now shows.
Days, like dirt, slip through his hand unheeded
Eased with talk and beers and friends in their bars,
Lonely, dying, useless, not now needed
Caught in old houses like preserves in jars
That She once canned, from gardens She seeded.
Caught by the earth, river wind, sun and stars;
Waiting out the end like corn, autumn’s head-high:
To be born, to grow deep roots and to die.
Dawn begins to color lightly the sky.
By the grey ashes of the night’s fire
Two young lovers wrapt in each other lie
Trickt by summer’s long, long days, the gyre
Seems suspended, stopt for them ever by
Youth, summer, love. But each is a liar.
See in the old man’s failing eyes, he knows
This is his home, old land. The season goes…
— Nan Hackett
Cultivating Gratitude
With appreciation to columnist Ellen Goodman
Years ago, the columnist wrote
When grateful begins to grate
A title some call a grabber
It grabbed my naïve self-assurance
She wrote appreciatively of her man
The one doing so much more
Than earlier men would ever do
She was grateful and she was mad
That she was still the reminder person
For what seemed like obvious tasks
Pick up milk, get toilet paper
Grateful had begun to grate
For years since that column
Grumpy and grateful
Described my waffling reactions
Her words had pricked my maleness
To ponder long held male patterns
And womanly reminder traditions
Gender tensions were being stirred
The columnist’s voice is still heard
Can men walk the talk I asked
Can the road not taken for years
Become a pathway to gratitude
Where grateful begins to grow
Yes, gratitude can expire
Like the slow leak of a tire
Relationships erode over time
You never see it coming
Gratitude requires cultivation
Acts of kindness can become common
Words and deeds can become congruent
“Thanks for helping” becomes circular
Educators write about life-long learning
The class is called cultivating gratitude
The male I was would think this poem strange
The man that male became is grateful it is
—Ted Bowman
Elegy for Edward Jucht
They had their children late in life.
Ed died at sixty-nine, his wife
a widow for some thirty years.
I was too young to shed the tears
a grandson should, too young to miss
a man I barely knew, to kiss
his forehead at the funeral home.
They dug the South Dakota loam
he’d cultivated all his days
then lowered him a little ways
beneath the surface of the earth
that kindly nurtured him from birth.
He was a tiller of the soil
his life a testament to toil.
He caught an amber wave and rode
it to the end. All that he sowed
was promised to the fruited plain.
From spacious skies he welcomed rain
to which was added each day’s part
of pain and pleasure. He knew the art
of wresting from the clotted clay
his daily bread. He knew the way
to win a nation’s heart was through
its furrowed fields plowed straight and true.
Great ziggurats of bales stand guard
over his sepulcher. His scarred
and weathered hands are finally still.
The road that always wound uphill
has ended in a field that needs
no plow nor disc nor rake nor seeds.
The angels bear his soul away
to where no weed or blight can stay.
The prairie sings a lullaby.
Never too cold or hot, the eye
of heaven shines upon the face
of one who’s found his resting place.
— Dave Healy
Incidentals
The route grows fresh with each detour.
Peace tells the same lies as wars.
Upstairs overstays the welcome of downstairs.
Solitude gentrifies dreams.
The minority deadheads the majority.
Laughter gins capriciousness.
Kindness circumscribes malevolence.
Infinity curates ephemerality.
Haves cleave to have-nots.
Never hoodwinks always.
Stillness decants realpolitik.
Cobwebs even odds.
— Renoir Gaither
Music for My Love
I play
She listens from her jumper
Keeping the beat
Bouncing
The keys rise and fall,
Melodies familiar and old—
Bach and Chopin for me
Mozart’s “Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman” for her
No longer content to listen
I lift her out
She crawls, stands and reaches,
Resting her hands on
One, two, three keys
She plays
— Megan Crosby
Inside This Box
Seems there’s a bear sitting beside us.
Somewhat aloof. Reads a thick text,
here in the dark.
Our tea is cold, our pie lacking.
Some growth in crumbs
doesn’t excite us. Now a bull gores the
steep cardboard sides. He is the cause
of our spilled tea.
The bear puts his textbook aside.
Bites the bull’s neck, who bleeds
on the floor.
It’s why they call it The Dismal Science.
If, going forward, in the fourth quarter,
we get ourselves outside this box —
where it’s become a little bit sticky —
we’ll go plant some peas and potatoes,
shall we?
— Alice O. Duggan
Seeds
The seeds of love were sown
long before we met
when the stars and our souls aligned
on some unknown celestial plane
a spiritual contract was signed
We came together in this life
as ever, fully human
a cosmic collision of hearts ensued
as we joined in perfect union
Fulfilling this life’s promise
of amends
we hugged and held on fiercely
savoring salvation once again
Cultivating those loving seeds
like a skillful master gardener
we saw to their every need
with warmth, nourishment and water
Our tree of life flourished
often rooting through rocky soil
buds bloomed, leaves fell
life cycles no climate could despoil
At this advanced and wizened age
I will probably leave you first
knowing what few know
for what all others thirst
Love is love
in the relativity
of space and time
I am yours
and you are infinitely mine.
— B. H. Nicholson
There Is a Certain Something
There is that one thing that distinguishes
An educated, thoughtful person from a
Brash man child or buffoon.
A certain … I don’t know what.
A thing that causes pauses, teaches, induces reflection.
It’s hard to put your finger on,
Like the most pliant and soothing gel.
It’s hard to define it, but you can see it
In kindness, consideration, respect for the elderly and vulnerable
Among us.
To tell you something I do know:
With great power comes great responsibility.
You can see it when a big, powerful school boy
Takes a frail waif under his wing, protects him,
Or shields her from harm.
A refined bearer of arms knows more
Than how to work his gun, more than
How to hit her target.
In those absent few there is a grudging understanding
Of paranoia, of history, of our forbears’
Colonial status.
It never dawns, that
All decent men detest weapons,
That fear mongering reaps the whirlwind,
That you can take everything away from many people with one bullet,
Or just by pointing a gun.
But you can not take away my education, or that thing that
Keeps me human. That … I don’t know what.
— Paul Picard
[no title]
We met on a brittle Sunday
in January weather, dark and dripping
With crafty ice on the sloping stair
of the path downhill, and the wintry air
songless, but for crows.
In April, the sun was higher.
You were brisk with life and humming
an antique air grown green and new
while I stood, fretful. This much to do
before the season’s close…
Through Summer our friendship thickened
and held me to earth. You, airward turning
abandoned earlier cautious sowing
and I observe these, wildly growing:
thorns absent a rose.
October comes; the song is muffled
with gold brocade. The leaves cascade
one on another, their warp and weft
obscure all effort, and I am left
to wonder how it goes…
Did I look for you, my fickle, floral friend –
Or did the garden choose me, in the end?
— Andrea Blain
The Planter
All day yesterday
I was an old woman
in a Millet painting—
Sowing, reaping;
I scatter seeds out
of a cloud of
white cotton apron.
Falling from tributaries
of my blue veined hands
I throw them, fling
as if I had spring chickens
to feed.
The dead forsythia
does not care
with its closed yellow eyelids
over in a fence corner,
blinded by day or night,
if the rain never comes.
Pushing my little crescent seeds
on end like boys in mud
turning tumbling cartwheels.
Laughing, see what
the old woman
has done.
— Marilynne Walton
Palimpsest
For decades she has scribbled in her yard:
composed a text of shrubs and trees,
spelled out beds of bulbs, deleted
at a stroke an element
of irises and planted trumpet
lilies in their stead. Glossy
rhododendrons glow in shady spots,
and scrawls of phlox and daisies in the sun.
Early drafts still trace the plot.
The curve beneath the oak reads
as clear as when it first was dug.
A birdbath crowns a stubborn stump
and stones now sunk and mossy
mark amidst the ferns an older path
that leads to compost and the potting shed.
Revised, the garden’s grown in beauty.
Not so the gardener. Her face is slumped
and furrowed, rewritten by the years.
Another author’s been at work, inscribed
those arcane hieroglyphs, though
hints of former selves are seen,
early chapters of her youth:
the same sharp nose that sniffs, appreciative,
a lilac’s brief perfume, and wideset eyes
that, narrowed in the slanting sun, assess
the placement of a yellow rose.
— Susan Warde
On Checking the Crocuses in Spring
He gives her his arm, and she leans against him.
They descend the stairs one at a time.
They’re checking to see how the crocuses are,
They need to know that they’re doing fine.
Esch spring for the last fifty-four years,
They’ve watched the crocuses sprout.
Every April they’ve come to gaze
As the blooms appear without a doubt.
Two grey heads bend over to check the yellow spears
That he only yesterday,
While cleaning the yard of winder’s debris,
Released from their blanket of hay.
How many more springs will they get to do this?
How many more will I be allowed to watch them?
—Betty Lotterman
Changes
The willow tree branches twisted like a vine.
New fresh green buds emerged on every branch.
The buds opened like a caterpillar cocoon.
Inside was a blanket of dainty, silk petals.
The blooms sprang out from every direction like a butterfly.
The rain fell delicately on each petal,
Leaving a crystal gem of dew.
The days past, gust of winds whistled through the winding branches.
The silk blooms fell to the ground below.
In their place sprouted out red, yellow and orange,
Making the tree look no more delicate,
But a blaze of fire.
The bright glow of fire started to dim with each day,
Until the glow was replaced with ashes.
The willow had no more delicacy or glow,
But stood naked in the winter frost.
Yet it stood firm in its place,
Rooted deep in the ground.
Changes may come to a man
Just as a tree grows through seasons,
Yet he remains rooted, deep in the ground.
— Melissa Morrison
A Cultivated Villanelle
Invention is the modern norm,
(Make it new, wrote Ezra Pound)
Yet I love traditional form.
I love a haiku. Autumn midnight storm,/
Mt. Fuji echoes thunder!/ Rain on leafy ground.
I love invention, it’s the modern norm,
Yet I love a tanka too. Autumn midnight storm,/
Thunder clapping with one hand,/ Rain on leafy ground,/
My kimono’s wet! I love/ Traditional uniform.
Triolet? Love her too. Autumn midnight storm,/
Rain on leafy ground,……Refrains abound.
By the way, I love invention, it’s the modern norm,
Yet I love a sonnet too. Autumn midnight storm,
Rain on leafy ground/ Flushes out the round-
Worm whom I love,/ Tradition calls her vermiform……
And how I love a villanelle to keep me warm
These autumn nights when thunderclaps resound!
I LOVE INVENTION!/ Have I told you by the way/ It’s the modern norm? Yet I
LOVE TRADITIONAL FORM.
— Michael Penfield
‘Neighborly Day’
Wagon wheels rollin’ over concrete cracks,
Chatty girls, jumping rope ’n’ playing jacks,
Baby strollers bouncing by,
Boys on skateboards appear to fly,
Runners jog ’n’ bob and weave en route,
Kids on Rollerblades — squeal and shout,
Dogs on leashes wag and scamper,
Nearby flowerbeds, grandmas pamper,
Sidewalk sales and sidewalk chalk,
Mommy groups on the go, laugh and talk,
Children skipping ’cross the lawn,
Purring kittens stretch and yawn,
A fresh lemonade stand down the block,
Come on, neighbors, let’s take a walk,
Scooters, skates ’n plastic swimming pools,
Grandpa’s sprucin’ up the ol gardening tools,
Friendly families out barbecuing,
Just one more “Neighborly Day” worthwhile doing . . .
—Cindy Speltz
To the Woods I Go
To the woods I go to feel all of the energy that surrounds the forest
To the woods I go to imagine a world better for those who live in it
To the woods I go to let out all of the feelings I have kept bottled up inside
To the woods I go to listen to the birds chirping like a thousand tiny bells,
the trees swaying like waves in the ocean, and the wind howling like wolves
at the moon
To the woods I go to wonder of what the future may bring
To the woods I go to believe that there is good in even the worst of people
To the woods I go to cope with the deaths of the people I loved the most
To the woods I go to dream of a better future for all
To the woods I go to witness the cycle of life, to death, to life again
To the woods I go to read stories read many times before
To the woods I go to be me, just me, only me
—Braden Hubert
[no title]
My Dad worked on the St. Paul campus at the U. Started as a young man in 1924; ended @ 65 in 1971- Had to take 2 years off for WWII from 1944-46. Drafted into the army @ 36, the last and oldest group to go. Found out later, young men called him Grandpa. Meanwhile at home Mom and the 2 young girls 7 & 10 had to make due, took in washing, did cleaning and sold the car. Rcvd a pewter plate for all his years (47) which has a place of honor in our home.
Moved to Lauderdale in 1939 from the west side of St. Paul to be closer to the U. Took the street car all those years, a nickel each way, didn’t have to pay to park.
Horticulture was his game, even answered the home phone that way when he forgot. “Horticulture Greenhouse”
He was in charge of the fields along Larpenteur Ave. In order to plan for retirement built a greenhouse in our backyard in 1960. Ran it with Mom working by his side for 19 years. His dream of a lifetime fulfilled.
He loved his job at the U, in charge of students growing experimental crops; he mentored them all & taught them what to do including a 10 no trump game or two at lunch. Even taught Dr. Leon Schneider, they became fast friends to the end.
Eventually became Head Gardener; the entire farm campus was his domain; loved it like his own.
The church was full on that last day to honor the man who taught them all he knew.
When I drive by Larpenteur Ave. today I imagine a man cultivating fields on his tractor giving me a wave as I go by.
— Coreen S. Blau
Amazing Glaze
Inspired by our recent snow/sleet/ice storms
Amazing glaze how slick the walk
That failed a wretch like me!
Once I was up
Now I’m down
’Til a poor lad
rescues me!
—Ilze Bakuzis
Smile Smile, Who’s Got a Smile
A Bit of Nonsense, A Bit of Dirt
—for Jude
Let’s see what I can cultivate today
By goofing off
Practical smiling til it felt natural
Dialed it down to amusement
By looking sideways
That produced a slightly downward angle
Toward the rest of the world
A frown
Not what I was looking for
So back to the mirror
Copying my smile from an old photo
I had to laugh and lo and behold my smile appeared
Then I got my pick and shovel
And went into the garden
Where real cultivation happens
Being in the overw;helming
Realm of Nature
I don’t just smile
I beam
—Cam Cardelli
