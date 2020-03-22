A local business appeal amidst the coronavirus pandemic

By Scott Carlson

Amidst the fast moving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 virus on our local community and the nation at large, a St. Anthony Park businesswoman is urging residents to do what they can help our many neighborhood businesses weather the storm.

Heather O’Malley, the property owner of Milton Square, sent the following letter to the Bugle on Wednesday, March 18 with an appeal to patronize local shops:

Dear Neighbors,

As we attempt to navigate the rapidly evolving environment associated with the virus, we stress the safety and health of our loved ones. Our first priority is for everyone to take appropriate steps to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure our entire community remains healthy.

Our second concern is the well being of our neighborhood small businesses. The restrictions that have been put in place could severely harm the viability of these businesses. Our small business owners already work from home or their car and during family events.

They work 24/7, they don’t clock in or out. They work weekends, nights and holidays. They only receive benefits that they create. They survive only on your patronage.

Small business owners need your support – so they can provide for their families, to buy groceries, antibacterial wipes and toilet paper.

Before you order from Amazon, please consider our local small businesses. Most have online shopping opportunities. Or call them directly and purchase a gift card for future use.

Hair or Skin Care:

stellahairstudiomn.com

Complexionsoncarter.com

Turning Heads Salon

Take out meal options:

nicostacobar.com

Books, toys & learning materials:

windingtrailbooks.com

Clothing, gifts & décor:

scarboroughfairshop.com

Thistlemiltonsquare.com

Laundry and dry cleaning with free delivery:

allseasonsgarmentcare.com

Wine, beer and spirits:

thelittlewineshoppe.com

Expert legal or mental health & wellness:

lizpierce.com

Quopsychotherapypllc.com

Let’s be patient and kind as we navigate through this new territory.

Care and love,

Heather O’Malley

property owner-Milton Square