A warm story for this cold time

My first job was waiting tables at a restaurant in a small farming town in the Red River Valley of North Dakota.

The place had three owners in the short time I worked there. The first were a pair of eccentric identical twins who grew up in the town, then went off to pursue a career in vaudeville. They returned years later and tried their hands as business owners in their hometown. They always wore three-piece suits and bowties and helped bus tables when it was busy. They taught me that no matter how crazy it was during a Sunday morning, after-church rush or a Tuesday night when the women’s bowling league crammed into all the booths just 20 minutes before closing, it was imperative to acknowledge people and let them know that you know they are there. Even if you can’t meet their needs right at that moment, let them know you plan to soon. A good life lesson.

The second owner came along within months of my hiring: Stan, a New Yorker now flipping burgers on the windy plains. His move had something to do with his oldest daughter and the Air Force base just 14 miles west of town. He was a widower with a pack of boys at our school and knowledge of good food. Stan introduced “smorgasbord” to the community, and his Sunday spreads were fantastic: baked ham, real roasted turkey, real mashed potatoes, carrot cake, and sour cream and raisin pie.

He was a skinny little man with a thick East Coast accent who measured out six teaspoons of sugar into each cup of coffee he drank. He was often gruff and a bit formidable.

One frantic Saturday morning he called me into the kitchen to pickup an order, and just as he was about to slide a pancake on to a plate, it slipped off the spatula and onto the kitchen floor. He picked it up without missing a beat, put it onto the plate I was holding, looked me in the eyes and said, “The floor is clean.”

I knew not to say a word, just walk through the swinging kitchen door and deliver that food to the customer now.