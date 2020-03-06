A wealth of wellness reading

By Sue Costello and Rick Gahm

Wellness is defined “as the quality or state of being in good health especially as an actively sought goal,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

At Winding Trail Books, we can help you with your pursuit of wellness whether it is connecting you with a good cookbook for healthy eating or finding a tome that assists you with wellness thinking. Here are some titles to consider:

“Gluten-Free Baking Cookbook” by Kira Novac. This book offers delicious and healthy, 100 percent gluten-free recipes. There have been claims that a gluten-free diet can ease many ailments from digestive problems to headaches. Learn the basics of gluten-free baking. This book includes gluten-free food lists and diet information for beginners.

“The Grain-Free, Sugar-Free, Dairy-Free Family Cookbook” by Leah Webb, MPH,CHC. This book has simple and delicious recipes for cooking on a restrictive diet. It has nutritious, kid-friendly, whole food recipes that are easy to use.

“Battlefield of the Mind” by Joyce Meyer offers ways to deal with the thoughts that you may think every day. The author shares personal stories and encouragement to help you think with purpose and begin a joy-filled life.

“Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness” by Ingrid Fetell Lee. This book explores how our surroundings and objects affect our mood. She explains how one setting could make you feel anxious and another delight. The author writes about how to harness the power of your surroundings to live healthier and joyful lives.

“Soothe your mind-body-spirit guide for dealing with crappy emotions” by Heide Kopacek. Her book provides techniques for engaging your body in emotional health and strategies for healing and energizing.

However you decide to begin your journey towards wellness, we hope these books or any of our other books can help be a guide for you.

Sue Costello and Rick Gahm are wife and husband and co-owners of Winding Trail Books, which is in Milton Square in St. Anthony Park.