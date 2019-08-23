Allen Kent “Al” Johnson, 76, St. Anthony Park, died July 8. He was born Jan. 28, 1943, to Hazel and Herbert Johnson in St. Paul. From a young age, Al developed a lifelong passion for wilderness canoe trips through YMCA Camp Widjiwagan, where he was a camper and counselor and paddled to both Hudson Bay and the Arctic Ocean.

He studied at George Williams College and met his wife, Jan Nicodemus, in Chicago, Ill. They raised their daughter Alyssa in St. Paul.

Throughout Al’s career in the automotive industry, including Saab and Subaru, he was known as a “car whisperer.” He dedicated his later years to caring for his rescue dogs, bicycling and volunteering for local and national political campaigns.

A celebration of Al’s life was held at the family home July 13. If desired, please send memorials to the Herbert O. Johnson Family Endowment Fund at YMCA Camp Widjiwagan, N.W. 5901, Box 1450, Minneapolis, MN 55485-5901; or HealthPartners Hospice, 8101 34th Ave. S., Suite 200, Bloomington, MN 55425.