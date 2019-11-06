Alan Welton Uhl, 92, died Sept. 2. Al was known for great sense of fun and compassion for all. He graduated from Murray High School in 1945 and joined the Navy that May. He earned a degree in journalism from the University of Minnesota and edited newspapers in Ortonville and Crookston before joining the St. Paul Dispatch. Later he moved to Honeywell, where he became the manager of publications until retiring in 1986.

Al had many passions, including liberal politics (running for Congress in 1976), building projects, cooking and entertaining and tennis.

After retiring he traveled the world with wife Nancy, volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and the Guthrie and made his home a center of fun for friends and family.

Al is survived by his wife Nancy Adair; children Lyn Uhl (Garret White) and Al Uhl, Jr (Ann); stepchildren Dean (Joanne) and Ross (Patty Perfetti) Newlund; grandchildren Lauren, Riley, and Jake Uhl; and step-grands Evan, Taylor, and Coby Newlund. A memorial service was held Oct. 19 at The Grove Methodist Church in Woodbury. Memorials preferred for a bench in St Anthony Park. Contact the family for details: Lyn Uhl at awuhlmemorial@gmail.com or 617-905-3681.