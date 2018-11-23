Ann Vollmer, 98, Como Park, was born Jan. 1, 1920, in Germany and died Sept. 30.

She came to the United States in 1922, settled in Frogtown and attended Saint Agnes School, Monroe Middle School, and graduated from Mechanic Arts High School in 1937. Ann met her future husband at Dunning Softball Field as a teen.

Although not athletic, Ann was her family’s biggest fan, and came to many of their games. She even managed to give Montgomery Ward more than 25 years of service.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Elizabeth Hinterholz; and her husband, John. She is survived by daughter, JoAnn Rolling; sons, Buz (Chyrll) and Robert (Conny); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Ann was buried at Fort Snelling Cemetery.