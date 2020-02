Anne Marie Bowen, born Feb. 6, 1972, died Dec. 28, 2019. Anne enjoyed her career in the restaurant industry.

She was preceded in death by her brother Patrick and sister Vicky. She is survived by her parents Bob and Marcia, sisters Kathy and Margie and special furry friends Sadye and Harold.

Bowen’s funeral was held Jan. 14 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church.