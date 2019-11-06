Annette Prifrel died Sept. 27. She graduated from Washington Senior High in St. Paul.

Annette loved being a housewife, making time to share in prayer, faith, and wisdom. She also loved gardening. After her husband Jim retired, they enjoyed traveling, including visiting elder hostels to learn more about the United States. She golfed with her husband but enjoyed looking for golf balls more.

She was preceded in death (see James Prifrel Obituary) by husband of 66 years, Jim; parents, Tony and Mary Bachinski; and sister, Joan Garvey. She is survived by six children, 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 4 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church. Memorials preferred to Women’s Life Care Center in Little Canada.