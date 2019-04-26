Annual Kasota Ponds Cleanup Coming

To protect St. Anthony Park’s (SAP) Kasota Ponds, volunteers gather each spring to pick up debris near the ponds. This spring’s cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 27.

Volunteers do an annual spring cleanup of the land around the Kasota Ponds. This photo is from the 2017 cleanup. Photo by Nick Busse..

The annual cleanup is part of the District 12 SAP Community Council’s efforts to create a native pollinator-friendly pond buffer that also assists in improving water quality.

All ages are welcome to participate in the ponds cleanup. From local entomologist Margot Monson and her microscopes, kindergarteners to 12th-graders can also discover what critters live in the ponds.

Stephen Mastey will be leading native and non-native plant identification tours. He will also be removing small diameter buckthorn to help reclaim the edges of the pond and return it back to native vegetation.

Arrive at 9 a.m. at the NAPA Auto Parts parking lot, 2530 Kasota Ave. Go west on Kasota, under Highway 280 and take the first left just past the railroad tracks.

Refreshments will be provided.

Bring gloves; extras will be available. Reflective vests will be provided for safety. Dress for the weather; boots are helpful. The cleanup will occur, even if there are intermittent showers or other manageable but less-than-ideal weather conditions. In the event of a thunderstorm (or tornado, or blizzard!), the cleanup will be postponed to the following morning.

For further information and any postponement details, go to https://sapcc.org/kasota-ponds/

—Submitted by Betty Wheeler