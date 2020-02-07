Annual SAP progressive dinner March 7

Registrations are now open for the 34th annual St. Anthony Park Progressive Dinner, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 7.

Send an email to progressivedinnersap@gmail.com and organizers will send you a registration form. The form explains how the dinner works and you can select the course you are willing to host.

The registration deadline is Feb. 29 and you must register to participate in this free event. Walk-in registrations on March 7 WILL NOT be accepted.

The fun, food and friendship will begin at 5:30 p.m. on March 7 at the Centennial Methodist Church, St. Anthony Park campus at Como and Hillside avenues, for appetizers. Then, progressive diners will fan out across the neighborhood to partake in a series of salad, main course and dessert courses hosted at the homes of progressive dinner participants.

For further information, email the dinner coordinating committee at progressivedinnersap@gmail.com, or call/text Nancy at 651-368-1965.