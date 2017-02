The St. Anthony Park Arts Festival is accepting artist applications for the 48th annual event, to be held Saturday, June 3, at the corner of Como and Carter avenues in St. Paul.

The festival will include more than 70 juried artists, music, food, activities, a plant sale and a used book sale. All proceeds support programming at the St. Anthony Park Branch Library, which turns 100 this year.

Applications will close March 3. Artists can apply at www.sapfest.org.