April Events

Editor’s note: Due to the coronavirus, many groups and organizations had, at press time, cancelled events and closed their locations through the end of March. Further cancellations into April are also possible. Please check with the Saint Anthony Park Library, St. Anthony Park Area Seniors and St. Paul city parks and recreation centers on the status of any events or activities listed below. Thanks.

SAINT ANTHONY PARK LIBRARY

2245 Como Avenue



All events and classes take place in the Saint Anthony Park Library auditorium unless otherwise noted.

Note: The library will be closed Thursday, April 23 for staff training. For more information about upcoming programs, please call the library at 651-642-0411 or visit www.sppl.org/calendars



Special Events and Classes



Thursday, April 2

Petite Concert

10:30-11:15 a.m.

Petite Concerts Inc. will present a 30-minute experiential musical event for young listeners! From newborns to preschoolers, the concerts are informative, interactive and local. It’s a fun-filled musical experience with an opportunity to discover instruments after the concert.



Thursday, April 2

Teen Library Council movie: “A Quiet Place”

3:30-5:30 p.m.

Teens, enjoy snacks and a movie at the library! Scheduled movie is A Quiet Place, an apocalyptic thriller. Rated PG-13.



Thursday, April 2

Vietnamese conversation group

6:00-7:00 p.m.

Gather for a fun and friendly hour of conversation led by Vietnamese speaker. For native speakers or anyone interested in learning, speaking, or practicing Vietnamese. All are welcome. Drop-in at any time. No registration required.



Monday, April 6

Middle School Book Club

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Book discussion for sixth- and seventh-grade students. Please register and pick up a copy of the book at the Information Desk.



Thursday, April 9,

Senior Cinema: “Judy”

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Thirty years after starring in “The Wizard of Oz,” beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Run time: 118 minutes. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors



Thursdays in April (April 9, 16, 30)

Mindfulness Meditation

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Practice mindfulness meditation during three sessions led by an experienced instructor and student of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh. Thich Phat Duyet will guide meditation and discussion sessions. Registration is required.



Friday, April 10,

Northern Clay Center workshop

11:30-1:30 p.m.

Short hands-on introduction to the rewards of making art. Learn basic hand building and glazing techniques. Make mugs, bowls, plates, vases, treasure boxes, whistles, animal sculptures and other objects not yet dreamed of. Type of projects based on age, ability and interest. Registration is required.



Wednesdays in April (April 15, 22, 29)

Memoir Writing for Adults

2:00-3:30

Susan Cook will lead this five-week class on how you can begin or continue to write your legacy stories. Share your stories in a friendly setting. No writing experience needed and topics may vary from week to week. Bring writing materials to class: notebook, pen, laptop, or tablet. Bring something larger than a journal or diary to write in. Registration is required and limited to 15 participants.



Wednesdays in April (April 15, 22, 29)

Writing Table

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Come join fellow writers for silent time to work together and support one another in writing. Work on your own project or use writing prompts from Transition Town’s Mimi Jennings on the Read Brave topic of climate and nature. No registration necessary. Program is co-sponsored by Transition Town.



Thursday, April 16

Legal Senior Issues

2:00-4:00 p.m.

Learn all about wills, power of attorney, and health care directives. This class is ideal for seniors without estate plans or wills. Liz Pierce, a local attorney with more than 35 years of experience in wills and estate planning, will lead the class. Co-Sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.



Saturday, April 18

Wee Beasties

1:30-2:30 p.m.

The local Gregorian Singers will present an hour-long choral concert of poems set to music about birds, bugs and imaginary animals. Part of the program will be interactive, teaching simple bird calls, then putting them together in a grand chorus. Some of the music will include works by local composers. The concert, for people of all ages, seeks to highlight the natural world around us.



Monday, April 20

Teen Library Council

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Have ideas on how to make the library better for teens? Come to a meeting to find out more about joining the Saint Anthony Park Teen Library Council. Snacks provided!



Saturday, April 25

Citywide Spring Cleanup

9:00-11:30 a.m.

This family-friendly, community-focused event is designed to engage citizens, neighbors, and friends to clean up parks and neighborhoods. Meet in front of the library at the corner of Como and Carter to pick up litter that has recently become uncovered by melting snow. Supplies, bagels, and coffee will be provided! Co-Sponsored by Transition Town and Saint Paul Parks and Recreation.



Saturday, April 25

Mama Miti Read-Aloud

1:00-2:00 p.m.

This will be a family-friendly reading of the book “Mama Miti: Wangari Maathai and the Trees of Kenya” by Donna Jo Napoli and a puppet show script adapted from the book by Eric Kugler. Seeking kids and adults for parts large and small, on stage and behind the scenes for a production of the puppet show this summer! Part of the Saint Paul Public Library’s Read Brave Program, co-sponsored by Transition Town – All St. Anthony Park.



Ongoing Events and Classes



Mondays

Funday Monday

3:30-5:00 p.m.

Hang out with your friends every Monday after school. Play games, listen to music, make art, do homework, and much more! Program is intended for teens.



Tuesdays

Baby/toddler storytime

9:30-10:00 a.m. and 10:30-11:00 a.m.

Storytime geared for babies and toddlers ages 0-2, but siblings are welcome. Storytime includes stories, songs and puppets. Children of all activity levels are welcome.



Tuesdays

Seniors free exercise program: Exercise based on the Arthritis Foundation

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by the Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors.



Wednesdays

English conversation circle

4:00-5:30 p.m.

If English is not your first language, come and practice in casual conversation. All are welcome. Come when you can.



Fridays

Preschool story time

10:30-11:00 a.m.

Story times feature stories, songs, puppets, and more. Children of all activity levels are welcome.



Fridays

Senior free exercise program: Chair yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.

Enjoy fun, gentle exercises for adults, led by a qualified instructor. Co-sponsored by Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors



St. Anthony Park Area Seniors

(651-642-9052)



At press time, this organization had cancelled all group activities until further notice. Please call to see if any of the following activities for April are still on.



St. Anthony Park (SAP) Library

(2245 Como Ave.)



Tuesdays in April (Apr. 7, 14, 21, 28)

Exercise class

2:30-3:30 p.m.



Fridays in April (Apr. 3, 10, 17, 24)

Chair yoga

2:30-3:30 p.m.



Centennial United Methodist Church

(2200 Hillside)



Wednesdays in April (Apr. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29)

Exercise class

10:30-11:30 a.m.



Blood pressure clinic

11:30 a.m.-noon



Fridays in April (Apr. 10, 17)

Game Day

10:00 a.m.-noon



Wednesdays and Thursdays in April (Apr. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30)

Census help for Seniors

Wednesdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to noon



Lauderdale City Hall

(1891 Walnut St.)



Mondays and Thursdays in April (Apr. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30) Apr. 2 & 6

Tai Ji Quan Exercise class

2:00-3:00 p.m.

Seal Hi-Rise

(825 Seal St.)



April 14

Blood pressure clinic

3:00-3:45 p.m.



St. Paul Parks and Recreation

Langford Park Recreation Center



For more information, call 651-298-5765

or visit www.stpaul.gov/landfordrec



Mon., April 6-May 11

Tumbling

5:30-6:30 p.m., ages 3-6



Fri., April 10

Theme Parks Junior Engineering

9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., ages 5-8



Fri., April 10

Painting & Pastries

1:00-2:30 p.m., ages 10-16



Wed., April 15-May 6

Paw Patrol Art Classes

6:00-7:00 p.m., ages 1.5-4



Fri., April 17

Parents Night Out

6:00-10:00 p.m., ages 4-12



Mon., April 20

Mastering Student Loan Debt

6:30-7:30 p.m., Adults



Tues., April 21-May 5

Introductory Vegetable Gardening

6:00-8:00 p.m., Adults



Thurs., April 23-28

Spring is Blooming with Color-Preschool

6:15-7:15 p.m., ages 3-5



Northwest Como Recreation Center



For more information, call 651-298-5813

or visit www.stpaul.gov/northwestcomorec



Tues., April 7-28

Golf Class

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 5-8



Thurs., April 9-30

Spoken Word

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-11



Thurs., April 9-30

Volleyball Class

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 7-11



Fri., April 10

Jedi & Imperial Droids Robtics

12:00-3:00 p.m., ages 6-11



Tues., April 14-19

Artist Workshop Spring

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-14



Fri., April 17-May 8

Graffiti Street Art

2:15-4:15 p.m., ages 7-12



Tues., April 21

Building Dreams

2:15-3:15 p.m., ages 5-8



Tues., April 21

Dollar Power

3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 9-12



Sat., April 25

Parents Night Out

6:00-9:00 p.m., Ages 6-12



Fri., Jan 7-May 29

Open Gym

2:00-3:30 p.m. (Ages 11 & Under), 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Ages 12-17)



Tues./Thurs. Monthly

Taekwondo

4:30-6:00 p.m., ages 6-21