Arlene Fosdick, 82, of Falcon Heights, died June 21. She is survived by her husband Roger Fosdick, children Cheryl and Steve (Lisa) Fosdick, and grandson Ian Fosdick.

Arlene is remembered by her family as a “magnificent paradigm of resilience and resolve.”

Memorials can be sent to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul 55104.