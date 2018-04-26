Art will crawl into Bugleland April 27-28

The St. Paul Art Crawl will bring a number of gallery shows and events to the St. Anthony Park and Como Park neighborhoods the weekend of April 27-29.

Front Avenue Pottery will host a weekend of activities, starting with an artist reception Friday, April 27, from 5 to 10 p.m. South Como artists Mary Jo Schmith of Front Avenue Pottery and Jim Gindorff of Gindorff Landscape Photography have invited five local artists to exhibit with them at the pottery and tile studio located at 895 Front Ave.

The pottery will be open Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The weekend will include live music, opportunities to try your hands at a potter’s wheel and a hand-building workshop Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Activities at Carleton Artists Lofts, 2285 W. University Ave., include a buskers’ stage all weekend with more than 20 musicians scheduled to perform, make-and-take art in the community room, and performances at the Fireside Stage and CAL Green Outdoor Stage all weekend.

Other venues in the St. Paul Art Crawl include Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St.; the Dow Building, 2242 W. University Ave.; and Midway Triangle building, 2500 W. University Ave. Go to saintpaulartcrawl.org to find out more.

The 2281 Art Gallery, located at 2281 W. Hampden Ave., isn’t on the St. Paul Art Crawl, but will be hosting a three-day grand opening April 27-29 that will include a drawing for a painting by Lanny Ross and two-for-one beer coupons for Urban Growler, which is one block away on Endicott Street. The new gallery will be open Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Find out more at 2281artgallery.wordpress.com.