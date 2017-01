Arthur P. Majerus, 93, of Falcon Heights, died Dec. 11, 2016. He was a Coast Guard veteran of World War II.

Arthur was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis. He is survived by his nine children, Art, Cathy Hayne, Mary Ross, Sue, Tom, John, Steven, David and Barbara Resler; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Dec. 20 at the Church of the Holy Childhood, with interment at Fort Snelling.