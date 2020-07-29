August Neighbor News

SAP Community Foundation grants

The Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation has awarded its first grants for 2020-2021 to six local organizations, including the Bugle, with another set of recipients set to receive monetary awards in early fall.

The Foundation’s initial grant recipients are: Keystone Community Service’s Meals on Wheels program, the International Institute for field trips for its English for Work program, FilmNorth for online classes and youth programming, St. Anthony Park Area Seniors for senior citizen services, the St. Anthony Park Community Council for its ongoing efforts to support the environment, affordable housing, business vitality and other initiatives and the Park Bugle (for general community news reporting). The Foundation’s total grants are expected to top $15,000.

Filings open for Lauderdale Council

Lauderdale voters will elect a mayor and two city council members in the general election on Nov. 3.

Filing for candidates opened July 28 and closes Aug. 11. Affidavits of candidacy can be filed in person at City Hall or returned by mail or email. There is a $2 filing fee.

For more information about filing, contact Heather Butkowski at 651-792-7650.

Virtual history programs at Roseville Library

The Roseville Library is offering two virtual history programs through interactive Zoom technology.

In the first one, University of Minnesota legal scholar Timothy R. Johnson will discuss “Decision Time at the Supreme Court,” at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4. Johnson is the University’s Morse Alumni Distinguished Professor of Politi­cal Science and an expert on U.S. Supreme Court oral arguments and decision making.

In the second program, performer and musical historian Joey Leone will lead “AM Radio Memories,” a virtual concert of hit songs and stories of the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. His session is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Advanced registration, which is required for both programs, can be made by going to the Library’s website: https://rclreads.bibliocommons.com/events/5f08c318de03a22f00c8fefe or by calling the Library at 651-724-6001.

Twin City Model Railroad Museum now open

After a temporary four-month shutdown due COVID-19, the Twin City Model Railroad Museum reopened in mid-July. As the Bugle went to press, the Railroad Museum opened initially only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To ensure a safe environment, all admissions must be bought in advance to help limit the number of people in the museum, 668 Transfer Road, St. Paul.

Tickets can be purchased at tcmrm.eventbrite.com now. Visit the museum’s Facebook page or website at www.tcmrm.org to learn more about the reopening and other upcoming events.

Como Woodland summer open house coming

The Como Woodland Summer Open House will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22. Start your exploration of Como Woodland Outdoor Classroom (CWOC) at the Kilmer Fireplace, 1221 Wynne Ave., which is at the southwest section of Como Park.

COVID-19 safety guidelines require participants for the free event to wear face masks and maintain social distancing. For reservations, which are required, contact committee chairperson Teri Heyer at teri.heyer@gmail.com.

Among the committee members hosting the event is Britt Forsberg, Minnesota Bee Atlas Coordinator at the University of Minnesota Extension office.

Summer Space Outdoor Youth Program

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department is offering Summer Space, a free outdoor program for St. Paul youth entering grades 1-6 that adheres to Minnesota Department of Health guidance on COVID-19.

Langford Park and North Dale recreation centers are offering the program, which includes arts and craft, nature exploration, games, fitness and other structured activities for kids that allow them to connect with peers while maintaining social distancing. Registration is required and must be done by calling the specific recreation center between noon to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Program dates are Aug. 3 to 13 with Langford Park’s program hours from 12 to 3 p.m. and North Dale’s program hours from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Langford Park Recreation Center can be reached at 651-298-5765

or by visiting www.stpaul.gov/langfordrec; North Dale Recreation Center at 651-558-2329

or by visiting www.stpaul.gov/northdalerec.

For further information, visit http://www.stpaul.gov/rec-reimagined for programming updates.