Awesome Bugle advertisers!

March 2020

The publication of the Park Bugle is made possible each month by the generous contributions of hundreds of donors throughout the year.

In addition, we rely on the financial support of dozens of steady and loyal advertisers to keep the Bugle going. The following is a list of some of our latest advertisers:

boreal

Carter Ave. Frame Shop

Ben Quie & Sons

Hamline Family Dental

Barbara Swadburg-Lyden Realty

Saint Anthony Park Community Foundation

Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library

St. Anthony Park Garden Club

Lyngblomsten

ReMax Results-realtors Chris Deming and Steve Townley

Salon in the Park

Pierce Richards, attorney at law

St. Anthony Park Arts Festival

www.ferdlaw.com

Tim & Tom’s Speedy Market

Bell Museum

Roselawn Cemetery

Centennial United Methodist Church-St. Anthony Park campus

Mission Orthodox Presbyterian Church

New Life Church

Peace Lutheran Church-ELCA

St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church

St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ

St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

Dan Bane, certified public accountant

CoCreatz

Wellington Management

Theresa’s Hair

Como By the Lake Senior Apartments

All Star Plumbing Repair Remodeling -Jack Stodola

State Farm Insurance- agent Jim Roehrenbach

Saint Anthony Park Area Seniors

St. Anthony Park Dental Care

Colossal Café

The Transformed Tree remodelers

City Looks Salon -Lexington Plaza Shopping Center

Timothy Fuller Architects

All Seasons Garment Care and Tailoring

The little wine shoppe

FriendsofBreckWoods.org

Source Comics & Games –Snelling Avenue Roseville

Chalet Dental Care

Family Law Mediation—Carla Kjellberg

Como Rose Travel

Sunrise Banks

AllEnergySolar