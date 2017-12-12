Barbara Ann “Bobbi” (Proshek) Scherek, 85, of Annandale, Minn., died Oct. 16, 2017. She grew up in St. Anthony Park, attended Murray High School and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Hamline University. Her long career of “helping people help themselves” began with teaching nurses at Bethesda Hospital, continued more than 50 years through leadership positions in the American and International Red Cross, and culminated in mentoring students through the University of Minnesota Center for Spirituality, upon becoming a certified holistic health coach at age 79.

After a long and creative career in the American Red Cross, Bobbi was awarded the Ann Magnussen Award for Outstanding Service. She was assigned to lead the preparations of German medical facilities in anticipation of the Persian Gulf War; she initiated recruitment and training of 4,000 volunteers; she established military family health-and-safety programs; and she created a home-care program to help returning troops. She received the Clara Barton Award for Exemplary International Service from the International Red Cross.

She was preceded in death by two husbands, Dr. Jerome J. Scherek and William Wegleitner, and a daughter, Barbara Scherek. She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Scherek (Bob Brewer), Teresa Khan MacKay (Greg) and Mary Jo Hennessey (Tim); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A Celebration of Life service was held Nov. 18 at White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church.