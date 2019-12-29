Beeson supports the Bugle and here’s why
Richard Beeson, executive vice-president at Sunrise Banks in St. Anthony Park banker and a member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, shares his thoughts on supporting the Bugle as we move continue our annual fall-winter fund drive.
How do you connect with the SAP community?
Through people, working at financial solutions and public-private community development since 1988.
What does the Bugle mean to you?
A little institution of sorts, a storyteller of this neighborhood’s endlessly fascinating residents.
What would you say to encourage people to support the paper?
For a brief moment each month, the Bugle slows down our hurried lives. Newspapers have that effect. That’s worth preserving folks!