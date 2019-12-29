Beeson supports the Bugle and here’s why

Richard Beeson, executive vice-president at Sunrise Banks in St. Anthony Park banker and a member of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, shares his thoughts on supporting the Bugle as we move continue our annual fall-winter fund drive.

How do you connect with the SAP community?

Through people, working at financial solutions and public-­private community development since 1988.

What does the Bugle mean to you?

A little institution of sorts, a storyteller of this neighborhood’s endlessly fascinating residents.

What would you say to encourage people to support the paper?

For a brief moment each month, the Bugle slows down our hurried lives. Newspapers have that effect. That’s worth preserving folks!