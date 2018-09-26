Blocktoberfest touts evolving south St. Anthony Park area

By Scott Carlson

As economic revitalization sweeps the south St. Anthony Park area and “the creative enterprise zone” of the Raymond-University area, a couple of microbrewery partners are planning a daylong celebration of the emerging transformation.

Tim Kessler and Max Filter, co-owners of Dual Citizen Brewing Co., are organizing Blocktoberfest, an Oktoberfest-styled event that will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at several neighborhood microbreweries with live music and other activities. Besides Dual Citizen Brewing, other participating breweries include Urban Growler, Lake Monster Brewing and BlackStack Brewing.

Blocktoberfest supporting businesses include Sunrise Banks, Can Wonderland, the Naughty Greek and the Lyric at Carleton Place.

“The idea is to have a free event that incorporates the neighborhood and engages the residents,” Kessler said. “The area is exploding in the south St. Anthony Park neighborhood. There are a lot of good things going on here. The festival will help bring awareness to that.”

The neighborhood is in part of a “creative enterprise zone” that is experiencing a lot of new office and residential construction, Kessler said. The new developments include the Carleton Lofts and The Ray apartment building, he said.

Dual Citizen Brewing Co. is located at 725 Raymond Ave., just south of University Avenue and Blocktoberfest there will be held on the backside of the building, Kessler said.

For further information, contact Dual Citizen Brewing at 651-330-475-4750 or check its website at https://dualcitizenbrewing.com/.