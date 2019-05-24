boreal opening at vacant Bibelot spot

Look for a new retailer, boreal, to open this month in the commercial space vacated earlier this year by the popular Bibelot shop on Como Avenue in St. Anthony Park’s downtown district.

As the Bugle went to press, St. Anthony Park Foundation executive director Jon Schumacher reported that boreal owners Janet Haugan and Peggy Merrill plan to operate their store “in the same spirit of former Bibelot owner Roxanna Freese as a welcoming spot that offers creative, attractive merchandise for all ages.” Haugan and Merrill are former Bibelot employees; Haugan served as Bibelot’s general manager.

Boreal means “far north” in Latin, Schumacher said in his weekly Foundation email newsletter. Haugan and Merrill planned to open boreal pending store remodeling and receipt of the shop’s merchandise, according to the newsletter.

In January, Freese held a “Retirement Sale” at her St. Anthony Park store and three other Twin Cities locations. White Bear Lake-based Good Things took over Bibelot’s Grand Avenue and Linden Hills locations but closed the St. Anthony Park and northeast Minneapolis venues.

—Scott Carlson