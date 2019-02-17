Bugle annual donors update

Thank you, Bugle supporters!

As of Feb. 4, the Bugle had received $50,630 in contributions for our annual donors’ fund drive. We are less than $2,000 from reaching our $52,000 goal.

With a few more contributions, we can meet our goal. If you have not made a donation, would you please consider helping us?

You can make an online donation at www.parkbugle.org

Click the green DONATE NOW button on the right-hand side of the page and scroll down. Or send a check to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul 55108.

Now more than ever The Bugle needs more donor support since advertising revenue, which covers about 60 percent of our costs, has fallen appreciably in the last several years. Meanwhile, we have held the line on expenses, but some cost increases have been inevitable, most notably printing and distribution.

Going forward, the Bugle’s staff and board of directors is committed to diligently address the newspaper’s financial challenges. We are beginning both short- and long-term strategic planning to ensure the Bugle’s future viability. As always, we welcome your suggestions and ideas.

Meanwhile, many thanks to our newest financial supporters:

Individuals

Judith Bailey

Christopher & Julie Causey Nancy Demko John Hanson James Hayes Ava Marie Mayers David Mech Paul Ofstedal Pat & Annette Patel Bruce & Patricia Perrizo Siegfried & Ann Rabie Ron Sundberg & Joan Duke

Business:

Falcon Heights–Lauderdale Lions Club

Medtronic

