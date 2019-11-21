Bugle fundraising update

Dear Bugle readers,

More than a month into our annual fall fundraising campaign, we are slightly past the halfway point in meeting our financial goal of $52,000.

As of Nov. 9, 389 individuals and businesses had donated $27,200. The next several weeks will tell the story of whether we meet or exceed our goal

Thank you to everyone who has made a donation. And if you have yet to make a contribution, there is still plenty of time. Become a donor by going to https://www.parkbugle.org. On our home page, there’s a big button right at the top to click on and make your donation. Or you can mail in your contribution to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul, Mn. 55108. Again, thanks for supporting the Bugle.

—Scott Carlson, managing editor