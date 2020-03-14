Bugle Midpoint debuts

Today marks the debut of “Bugle Midpoint,” a mid-month report on our website that will give readers an update on some news and information since the publication of our last issue and before our upcoming edition is printed.

Our monthly report will be a quick read on some new local news and information:

—Event cancellations due to coronavirus concerns. As public concern spreads over the coronavirus, a few local entities have begun cancelling upcoming or ongoing events.

On Wednesday, the Roseville Library announced it is cancelling its “Tuesday with a Scholar” series for the remainder of March. More information to come later.

The city of Lauderdale cancelled its playground planning session originally scheduled for tonight (March 12) to” best protect residents and their families,” said City Administrator Heather Butkowski. “There are many ways for us to share information that doesn’t require us to meet in person.”

Additionally, the city of Falcon Heights said it has cancelled its “Breakfast with City Council” event originally scheduled for March 21. That move is part of “limiting our city events which could attract large groups in enclosed settings,” according to Sack Thongvanh, Falcon Heights city administrator. The event will be rescheduled for a later date, he said.

—Teacher honor: Courtney Gbolo, a family and consumer science teacher at Como Park Senior High School, is in the running for Minnesota Teacher of The Year. Gbolo was recently selected as a semifinalist for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award. Of 134 nominees, 36 were selected as semifinalists. Gbolo teaches culinary arts and has developed an International Cuisine course that incorporates knowledge she gained from a grant to study at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris.

—Art exhibit. Work from Lundquist Photography and Syme Pottery is now on display at the art loft at boreal, a retail store at 2276 Como Ave. in St. Anthony Park. Exhibit viewing is available during store hours, which are Mondays to Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the end of March.

—Seeking muralists for Chroma Zone 2. Applications are being accepted now through April 3 for artists who would like to participate in the second annual Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 12 to 19 and will transform 10 exterior walls in the thriving arts district in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone. For more information on the competition, check out the Chroma Zone website.

—U.S. Census online in St. Paul. St. Paul residents can go to the city’s website to find out how to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census questionnaire. To find the Census questionnaire, go to: https://www.stpaul.gov/departments/mayors-office/2020-census.