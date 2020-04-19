Here is the latest “Bugle Midpoint,” a mid-month Web report on some new local news and information since the publication of our April issue:

2020 St. Anthony Park Arts Festival CANCELED

• SAP Arts Festival canceled. Organizers of the annual St. Anthony Park Arts Festival this week canceled this year’s festival, because of uncertainty whether the state’s “shelter-in-place” restrictions aimed at thwarting the spread of the COVID-19 virus will still be in effect on June 6, the planned date for the festival.

“The permits and planning required to hold the Festival on June 6 are quickly becoming difficult to predict,” organizers said. “This event is organized by volunteers and benefits the summer programs of our St. Anthony Park Library, as well as the work of nearly 70 artists. Because of the density of the artists, booths and the great crowd the Festival draws, it safer for all to cancel.”

Plans are underway for the Festival to return in June of 2021.

• St. Anthony Park Elementary School fundraiser cancellations. Spring Carnival. The school’s annual spring carnival, which had been scheduled for May 1, has been canceled. Other spring fundraisers—the Adult Social and Silent Auction, Scholastic Book Fair and Plant Sale—also are cancelled. “We are hopeful to pick up where we left off in the fall,” said Lauren Renner, SAP School Association president.

• Teacher honor: DeWayne Combs, a physical education teacher at Murray Middle School, is one of 10 finalists for the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. He was selected from a group of 36 semifinalists. For further information go to https://edmn.me/3aSaQkW .

• Rescheduled concert: The Danish String Quartet concert originally scheduled for May 10 at the St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ has been rescheduled to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25. Tickets for the original concert date will be honored for the new date, according to the Schubert Club, the music sponsor.