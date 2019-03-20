Bugle seeks new members for governing board
The Park Bugle is seeking candidates to fill openings on our board of directors.
The volunteer board consists of residents and businesspeople from the communities we serve: St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Lauderdale and Falcon Heights. The board, which meets monthly, is beginning short- and long-term strategic planning to continue the Bugle’s mission of providing community news and information.
We are looking for candidates who have one or more of the following skills or backgrounds: organizational management or strategic-planning skills, especially with nonprofits; prior experience on a nonprofit board; social media, background in fundraising or grant-writing, sales, advertising or legal experience; and a strong connection to the community.
To apply, please send a short note and biography to editor@parkbugle.org with DIRECTORS in the subject line, or mail a letter addressed: Attn: Directors Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul 55108.