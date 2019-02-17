Bugle seeks new members for governing board

The volunteer board consists of residents and businesspeople from the communities we serve: St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Lauderdale and Falcon Heights. The board, which meets monthly, is beginning short- and long-term strategic planning to continue the Bugle’s mission of providing community news and information.

We are looking for candidates who have one or more of the following skills or backgrounds: organizational management or strategic-planning skills, especially with non-profits; prior experience on a nonprofit board; social media, background in fundraising or grant-writing, sales, advertising or legal experience; and a strong connection to the community.

To apply, please send a short note and biography to editor@parkbugle.org with DIRECTORS in the subject line, or mail a letter addressed: Attn: Directors Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8126, St. Paul 55108.