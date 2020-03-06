Bugle update: More donors, but still short of fund goal

By Scott Carlson

The Bugle’s annual fall fund is winding down with a bit of good and bad news.

First, the good news: As of Feb. 12, we have raised $46,661. That’s up about another $2,000 from our last month’s report of $44,515. We are very grateful to and thank all of you who have made donations, whether small or large.

Now, the bad news: We are still $5,500 shy of our goal of $52,000 for the year.

As a nonprofit, we rely on advertising and donor support to pay for part-time staff, freelance writers, printing and distribution services. We run a tight ship to keep expenses down and we are doing our best to strengthen advertising revenue.

But we now need more help from more of you to keep the Bugle on track and in a sound financial position,

There is still ample time to support us. You can make an online donation at www.parkbugle.org. Click the green DONATE NOW button on the home page and scroll down. Or send a check to Park Bugle, P.O. Box 8136, St. Paul, MN 55108. And again, thanks for your support!