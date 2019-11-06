Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Obituaries

Burnell Fischer

28 Oct 2019

Burnell J. Fischer (née Bugge), 87, died Sept. 20. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and brother, Robert Bugge.

She is survived by her children: Theresa (Keith) Valle; Mark (Julie); Karen Kasmirski (Jerry Anderson); Laurie (Ken) Weyandt; Sandra (Mike) Luger; and Maureen (Fred) Peterson; 24 grandchildren; and brothers Michael (Sandy) Schoeben and Richard Schoeben.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 27 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.

    Leave a Reply

    November 2019 print edition

    Find a Park Bugle Print Edition Near You!

    Support the Bugle

    Local Sponsors

    Events (click on date)

    Sign-up for our e-mail list

    lectus felis tristique ut dolor. Donec Praesent elementum