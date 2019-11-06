Burnell Fischer

Burnell J. Fischer (née Bugge), 87, died Sept. 20. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and brother, Robert Bugge.

She is survived by her children: Theresa (Keith) Valle; Mark (Julie); Karen Kasmirski (Jerry Anderson); Laurie (Ken) Weyandt; Sandra (Mike) Luger; and Maureen (Fred) Peterson; 24 grandchildren; and brothers Michael (Sandy) Schoeben and Richard Schoeben.

She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial was held Sept. 27 at Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, with interment at Elmhurst Cemetery.