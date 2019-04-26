Bush Fellow, distillery winner, SAP Garden Club and more﻿





Hartke awarded Bush Fellowship

The Bush Foundation has awarded one of its 24 fellowships for 2019 to Austen Hartke, a transgender and bisexual theologian from St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood. The program provides Fellows with up to $100,000 over 12 to 24 months to pursue learning experiences that help them develop leadership skills.

Hartke “wants more faith communities to be safe and inclusive places for LGBTQ people,” the Foundation said in a news statement. Hartke plans to “travel throughout the region to better understand the needs of transgender people and how positive change happens in faith communities, especially in rural areas,” the nonprofit added.

Some 700 people competed for the Bush fellowships. Fellowship recipients come from communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations that share the same geography.

Hampden Park Co-op Mayfest celebration

Hampden Park Co-op; 928 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; will hold Mayfest, its annual party with plants, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday May 11. The free event is an outdoor extravaganza of music, food, beer, product samples, community partners, activities for the kiddos and plants galore.

Hampden Park Co-op has celebrated Mayfest for more than 30 years. The co-op recently updated its sales floor and expanded its deli menu.

Co-op general manager Chuck Parsons said, “We want to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to see the transformation of our store since winter has subsided. We are also looking forward to adding more family-centric activities in addition to our Movies in the Park this summer (held in July and August at Hampden Park, the greenspace across from the co-op).”

Studio Distilling wins awards

Studio Distilling came away from the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition with a double victory. The St. Paul-based distillery won double gold honors for its rye malt whiskey and silver honors for its bourbon whiskey.

The overall San Francisco competition drew more than 3,000 contest entries this year. Studio Distilling is located in south St. Anthony Park at 2380 Wycliff Street No. 140.

Korby joins HR Green

HR Green Inc. has named Tim Korby as regional director of its water business line in the firm’s St. Paul office at 2550 W. University Ave. “Tim brings over 33 years of experience in the design and implementation of urban and rural infrastructure projects,” the company said.

Pulitzer prize winner speaking at Roseville Library

Jaylani Hussein speaking at SAP Lutheran

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Hedrick Smith, author of “Who Stole the American Dream?’’ will present his analysis of economic inequality, the gridlock in Washington and grassroots strategies for the future in a talk on April 30 at the Roseville Public Library. 2180 Hamline Ave. N. The free program begins at 3 p.m. and is open to the public

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), will be guest speaker at adult forum 10 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. The event is free and open to the public. .

Hussein’s family emigrated from Somalia to Minnesota in 1993 and was sponsored by the Refugee Committee of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church. At that time, Hussein was 10 years old. He has since earned degrees in community development and city planning from St. Cloud State University and in political science from North Dakota State University. As director of CAIR-MN, Hussein works to, among other things, enhance understanding of Islam and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

Birds Nature Survey Walk –Como Woodland.

Joan McKearnan, professor of biology and environmental science at Anoka-Ramsey College, will lead a two-hour free educational nature walk identifying birds starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at the southwest section of Como Park. The Como Woodland tour will start at the Kilmer Fireplace, 1221 Wynne Ave.

Birds and bird habitat are the subjects of this second survey walk of the six-part series. Spring bird migration is at its peak in May. Yearly spring birding surveys in the Como Woodland have identified more than 80 species of birds visiting or living in this small urban woodland. A limited number of binoculars will be available for use during the survey walk or bring your own.

RSVP committee chairperson: teri.heyer@gmail.com

Future survey walks in the Como Woodland Nature Survey Walk series are: Trees & Shrubs on June 13 at 5 p.m.; Mammals, Reptiles & Amphibians on June 22 at 8:30 a.m.; Butterflies & other Insects on July 18, 6 p.m.; Dragonflies on August 10, 9 a.m.

Hand drum class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on May 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. For further information, visit womensdrumcenter.org.



Donating for Library book sale

The St. Anthony Park Library Association is seeking donations for its annual book sale set May 31 and June 1, during the St. Anthony Park Arts Festival. You can bring your new or gently used books, CDs and DVDs to the book cart in the lower level of the St. Anthony Park Library, 2245 Como Ave., anytime the library is open from now until May 29. Please note, the Library Association can’t accept textbooks or VHS or cassette tapes. Questions? Contact Susan Dean at saplabooksale@gmail.com

Holy Childhood church rummage sale

Church of the Holy Childhood, 1435 Midway Parkway, will hold a three-day rummage sale in early May. The schedule is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 10 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday May 11. Sale items will include CDs, books, furniture and plants.

Gardening with phlox

The Minnesota State Horticultural Society is holding a special class on May Day focusing on the genus Phlox- Woodland Phlox, Creeping Phlox, Prairie Phlox, Meadow Phlox, Carolina Phlox and the tallest- Garden Phlox. The class will be held at Scarborough Fair Boutique, 2238 Carter Ave. in Saint Paul’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

Horticulturist Mary Maguire Lerman will discuss how to best grow the various Phlox and their value as cut flowers and butterfly/hummingbird attractors. Each participant will receive a powdery mildew resistant Phlox for their garden. Register online for either the 11 a.m. or the 6:30 p.m. session on May 1st at northerngardener.org.mshs-events/ or by calling 651-643-3601.

Understanding Depression in Older Adults

The Minnesota chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a free class in Oakdale on Saturday, April 27 to talk about risk factors, warning signs, stigma, treatment, recovery and resources for depression in older adults. The class will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. North, Oakdale. For registration or further information, contact the church office at 651-738-2223 or www.guardian-angels.org.



St. Anthony Park Garden Club

The St. Anthony Park Garden Club will have two University of Minnesota horticulture students speak at its May 7 meeting. The program begins at 7: 30 p.m., preceded by refreshments at 7 p.m. The club meets in the fellowship hall of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave., St. Paul.

YMCA Camps garage sale benefit

The YMCA Camps du Nord and Widjiwagan will hold their spring Garage Sale on May 9 to 11 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds’ Merchandise Mart building. Admission is free and sale hours are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday May 9 and Friday May 10. Saturday May 11 bag sale opens earlier: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 250 families contribute quality clothing for all ages, sporting and camping equipment, household items, toys, books and antiques. All proceeds fund Camper Scholarship Endowment. For more information, call 651-645-6605.



Neighbors