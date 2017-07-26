Buy a cup of coffee for the Bugle in August

0 Shares

In August, Sunrise Banks’ charitable coffee bar, Park Perks, will give all profits from sales at its Como Avenue coffee bar to the Park Bugle. The Bugle is a nonprofit community newspaper that is provided free to residents in St. Anthony Park, Como Park, Falcon Heights and Lauderdale.

Each month, Sunrise Banks at 2300 Como Ave. designates an area nonprofit to benefit from its coffee sales. Thanks to Sunrise for the support and we hope you’ll help us with a cup of Joe.

And don’t forget that Sunrise Banks’ Como Avenue branch will celebrate 100 years in the community on Thursday, Aug. 3, 3 to 7 p.m. There will be live music, fun kid activities and food. The bank promises the celebration will go on rain or shine. The money raised at Park Perks in August will help the Bugle continue its work as a valuable community resource.