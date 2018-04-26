Celebrate spring at the co-op

Hampden Park Co-op, 928 Raymond Ave., will celebrate spring at its annual Mayfest Saturday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mayfest is a plant sale and an extravaganza of music, food and activities. The family-friendly celebration that will include local musicians Dawn Tanner, Mama Caught Fire, the Old Smugglers and Just Wulf; the Foxy Falafel food truck and Urban Growler beer on tap; several vendors offering free samples; kids activities; pollinator-friendly plants from Glacial Ridge Growers (annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs, hanging baskets and seeds); plant experts on hand to answer questions; and many other community partners.

The event will be held in the coop’s parking lot, rain-or-shine.

For more information, visit www.hampdenparkcoop.com.