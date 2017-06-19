Cello recital series debuts this summer

CELLOici, a new four-concert series, will be presented by the International Cello Institute (ICI) this summer at venues in Minneapolis and St. Paul. ICI is an intensive program for serious cellists between the ages of 12 and 23 held at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Four of ICI’s esteemed artist faculty members will present recitals. St. Anthony Park resident Laura Sewell is co-director of the institute.

ICI is in its seventh year of hosting a three-week summer camp at St. Olaf. Information about each concert in the series is listed below:

Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, 511 Groveland Ave., Minneapolis: Tanya Remenikova, professor of cello at the University of Minnesota, will perform works of Shostakovitch, Stravinsky and Strauss with pianist, Ivan Konev.

Tuesday, July 25, 7 p.m., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church: Silver Ainomäe, Minnesota Orchestra assistant principal cellist, will perform works of Beethoven, Schumann, Debussy and Piazzolla with pianist, Timothy Lovelace.

Monday, July 31, 7 p.m., Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church: Emmanuel Feldman, professor of cello at Boston’s New England Conservatory, will present an all-American program of Copland, Barber and Gershwin with pianist, Mary Jo Gothmann.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7 p.m., Courtroom 317, Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul: Co-sponsored by the Schubert Club, Cicely Parnas will perform works of Kabalevsky, Rachmaninoff and Brahms with pianist, Peter John.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students are free. For more information, go to the recital listing at www.celloanamericanexperience.com.