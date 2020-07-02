Check out the SAP Arts Festival artists!

The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on this year’s St. Anthony Park Arts Festival, which had been scheduled for June 6.

But while Festival organizers were sad to cancel what would have been their 51st annual show, they are encouraging the community to check out their directory of artists who had been scheduled to appear. To see that list and information about the dozens of artists, visit www.sapfest.org/2020artists! Featured artists were to have been Emily Donovan, Jaana Mattson and David Menk.

Festival organizers also said they hope the community will still donate to the summer reading programs at the St. Anthony Park Library that are usually a part of the annual festival activities.