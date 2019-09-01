Chroma Zone  Mural & Art Festival coming

St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone will host Minnesota’s first and largest public mural and art festival from Sept. 7 to 14.

The event will feature the creation of 12 large outdoor murals created over eight days by local, national and international mural artists. Highlights include a South Asian–style street fest opening weekend at Raymond Station on the Light Rail Transit’s Green Line in south St. Anthony Park with multicultural food, shopping, music, and arts activities.

For further information, go to https://www.chromazone.net/.