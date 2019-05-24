Cider Festival, Como Zoo arrivals and more

Cider Festival June 8

The Minnesota Cider Guild will host the 2019 Minnesota Cider Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday June 8, at the Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway. The event will bring together cider fans and friends for unlimited samples from around 100 local, national and international cider brands.

Cideries will share flagship ciders, new seasonal releases, specialty ciders and more. Food will also be available for purchase from Spring Café and Red River Kitchen

Early entry tickets are $60 and general admission tickets are $50. Designated driver tickets are $10. Tickets will be sold at the door for $70 (early entry) and $60 (general admission). Tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/2UUTrA2

Agriculture grant goes to Clark

North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (NCR-SARE) recently awarded a $38,390 grant to Matthew Clark, a U of M assistant professor in the Horticulture Science department on the St. Paul campus.

The grant will help support Clark’s project, “A Comprehensive Curriculum for Cold Climate Grapevine Production: Practical Skills for the Novice and Vineyard Manager.”



“Minnesota grape growers will improve the sustainability of grapevine production through targeted viticulture training and curriculum for all knowledge levels,” Clark said in a news statement.



The NCR made the award to Clark as part of its Partnership Grant Program, which is meant to foster cooperation between agriculture professionals and small groups of farmers and ranchers to spur on-farm research, demonstration, and education activities pertaining to sustainable agriculture.

Prospect Park garden walk, plant sale

The 2019 Prospect Park Garden Walk and Plant Sale will be held June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The plant sale will be held at Pratt School at Orlin and Malcolm avenues, and the garden walk is free. Location maps and descriptions of the featured gardens will be available on the day of the walk.

The Lab previews pilot brewery

The Lab, a new brewery incubator at 767 N. Eustis St., showed off its facilities on April 30.

The Lab has an on-site pilot brewery for new and established beverage companies to brew, ferment and create prototypes, as well as refine recipes and formulas. It also has a full-service laboratory that will enable beverage creators to outsource testing to confirm their products consistency and quality.

Meanwhile, The Lab’s taproom offers a variety of new and exclusive beverages for customers to sip and sample before they are available to the general public. That includes limited batches of alcoholic drinks such as beer, hard soda and seltzers — all made on-site — as well as non-alcoholic drinks, including tea, sparkling water, protein and energy drinks, and children’s beverages.

Head officials at The Lab include Janet Johanson, BevSource CEO; Matt Hall, director of pilot services and innovation; Gerri Kustelski, brewery chemist and Danielle Callahan, taproom general manager.

New arrivals at Como Zoo

A new snowy white female baby Dall’s sheep is now part of the Como Zoo family of animals.

Baby Dall’s sheep (above) and baby snow leopard

Photos by Como Zoo.

The baby sheep was born on the fifth day of the fifth month and is the fifth lamb to mother “Storm”, and thus has been named “Quinn” (five letters!), according to zoo officials. Quinn is now on exhibit with her mother Storm, father Sylvester, 1-year-old sister Sunny and almost-2-year-old sister Drizzle.

Dall’s flock is most notable for the massive curled horns sported by the rams. The ewes also have horns, but theirs are shorter and slenderer. The typical gestation period for a Dall’s sheep is 175 days.

The arrival of Quinn comes on the heels of Como Zoo also recently announcing the birth of a baby snow leopard, the first such snow leopard birth in 12 years.

Women’s march June 1

Women Against Military Madness will hold its 12th annual Walk Against Weapons on Saturday, June 1, at Como Park.

Check in for the nearly 2-mile walk is at 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot at the Lakeside Pavilion, with the walk commencing at 11 a.m. A short rally, prize-drawing and closing ceremony are scheduled at 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call 612-827-5364. Or go to www.womenagainstmilitarymadness.org.

Tuesday Scholars talk

Janet Wolman, a former history teacher at Blake School, will give the last in her of talks on the postwar experiences of World War I at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Ave. She will discuss the complex economic consequences of war in the U.S. during the Roaring Twenties and beyond, including “What did Minnesotans and other American soldiers face when they returned from the battlefields of Europe to the farms and cities they’d left behind?”

This series is co-sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute of the University of Minnesota with the financial support of the Friends of the Ramsey County Libraries. Admission is free and no registration is required.

Girl Scout troop forming in St. Anthony Park

St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ is forming a Girl Scout troop that will be linked to Boy Scout Troop 17.

The girl troop, which will serve girls ages 11 to 17, needs to have at least five girls and one female leader, Troop 17 Scoutmaster Mike Smith said.

“We are looking for interested girls and adult leaders,” Smith said. For further information, contact Smith at 651-398-5552 or email him at johnmichaelsmith@comcast.net).

Raymond Avenue gallery

The Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., will hold a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 31 for an exhibition opening of art done by Jody Williams, Bill Gossman and Tim Lloyd. Williams specializes in little art, Gossman makes use of repeating natural forms in his art and Lloyd works mainly in metals. The three artists’ works will be featured through July 19. For further information, call the Gallery at 651-644-9200.

Gibbs Farm Museum 2019 season starting

The Gibbs Farm Museum kicks off its 2019 season on Memorial Day weekend for its members and new friends with a series of free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday May 25. Some activities include: Music from Light of the Moon, farm animals, craft activities and Gibbs Farm homemade ice cream.

A new program at the Museum is “History Revealed at Gibbs Farm.” The first session will be on June 11 with author Adam Regn Arvidson sharing stories from his book “Wild & Rare: Tracking Endangered Species in the Upper Midwest.” A prairie tour starts at 6 p.m. and Arvidson’s presentation and book signing begins at 7 p.m.

The Gibbs Farm Museum is located at the northwest corner of Cleveland and Larpenteur avenues in Falcon Heights. For further information, see the Gibbs’ website at https://www.rchs.com/event/2019-members-friends-celebration/.



