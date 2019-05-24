City Files

St. Anthony Park

Rodriguez named new community organizer

The District 10 Como and District 12 St. Anthony Park community councils have hired Emily Rodriguez as their new community organizer.

Rodriguez moved to the Twin Cities a year ago from the Northern Virginia and Washington D.C., area, which is where she grew up. Prior to her new job, Rodriguez spent two years organizing and fundraising for Clean Water Action.

“I was able to work on campaigns in a number of states and helped pass legislation in Virginia, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Minnesota,” Rodriguez said. “In addition, I’ve worked on many local elections in this state, as well as in Virginia and Maryland and managed Clean Water Action’s contract work with America Votes and Minnesota Youth Collective to increase voter turnout in the midterm elections.

Rodriguez said, “I am deeply passionate about community engagement, lifting and centering voices of community members who have been historically silenced, and building conversations and action within the community that is equitable and thoughtful.”

Kasota Ponds Restoration Continues

The Mississippi Watershed Management Organization has approved funding for Phase 2 buckthorn removal at Kasota Ponds. SAPCC will once again contract to have Minnesota Native Landscapes remove the invasive species, this time along the north and west banks of the east pond.

June SAPCC Board Meeting

Thursday, June 13, at 7 p.m.

Jennings School, 2455 W. University Ave.

SAPCC committee calendar

Environment: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7-9 p.m.

(Held at SAPCC office 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300E)

Equity: First Monday of the month, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

(Held at Seal Hi-Rise 825 Seal St.)

Land Use: First Thursday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at Jennings Community School 2455 W. University Ave.)

Transportation: Last Tuesday of the month 7-9 p.m.

(Held at SAPCC office 2395 W. University Ave., Suite 300E)

*Times and locations subject to change.

Como

District 10 Community Council

Junk drop-off June 8 at Fairgrounds

The annual Citywide Drop-Off at the State Fairgrounds is Saturday, June 8, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drop-Off, organized by St. Paul and District 10, is an opportunity for St. Paul and Falcon Heights residents to get rid of the junk they can’t throw in the trash, and to get rid of it for a reasonable price. To find out what you can bring and how much it will cost, go to https://bit.ly/2MZemCa. Or look for the flier in your mailbox.

Volunteers get bonus: If you volunteer to work a 3.5-hour shift , you can get rid of one load of your junk for free. Volunteers will be well-fed and hydrated. Register at www.district10comopark.org/volunteer_form.html.

If you are a senior: District 10 will try to pick up items in advance for senior citizens in the neighborhood. You pay for what you are disposing, but the pickup itself is free. Call District 10 at 651-644-3889 to get on the pick-up schedule. Please call no later than Friday, May 31.

Future Drop-Offs in other parts of the city (all are Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.):

June 22: Washington Technology Magnet High School (Rice at Nebraska)

Sept. 14: East Side (exact location to be determined)

Sept. 28: Shepard Road (between Davern and Alton)

Ten elected to Board

More than 120 community members turned out April 16 to elect new board members to the Como Community Council. Elected to two-year terms, which expire in 2021:

Chair: Melissa Liu

Secretary: Marika Staloch

Sub-District 1: Sarah Reuter

Sub-District 2: Amanda Rohrer

Sub-District 3: Sara Benzkofer

Sub-District 4: Alexis Baker

At-Large: Debra Verber, Jennifer Victor-Larsen, Maggie Zimmerman

In a special election, Mike Ireland was elected Treasurer, filling the one year remaining in that term.

Cleaning up Como Lake

Bring your canoe or kayak on Saturday morning, June 1 (or rent one), and team up with other neighbors to pull trash from Como Lake. Or you can participate by walking the shoreline and cleaning up litter there.

District 10 will supply snacks, beverages, and equipment. Join the cleanup anytime between 9 a.m. and noon.

To sign up: Fill out the online form at www.district10comopark.org/lake_cleanup.html.

Join Community Yoga on June 9

District 10’s next Community Yoga is Sunday June 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station. The session will be suitable for all levels of skill and experience. Bring a yoga mat or blanket and wear comfortable clothes. Registration is $5, which benefits the Como Community Council.

The class is limited to 25 participants; register in advance at www.district10comopark.org/communityyoga.html.

Put It on Your Calendar

District 10 Ice Cream Social. Friday, July 12.

Como Neighborhood Pollinator Garden Tour. Saturday, July 13.

Upcoming District 10 Meetings

Como Community Council Board: Tuesday, May 21.

Environment Committee: Wednesday, May 29.

Neighborhood Relations Committee: Tuesday, June 4.

Land Use Committee: Wednesday, June 5.

Como Community Council Board: Tuesday, June 18.

All meetings typically begin at 7 p.m. at the Como Park Streetcar Station, which is at the northeast corner of Lexington Parkway and Horton Avenue. Renters, homeowners, and other community members are always welcome to attend and participate. Whenever possible, agendas are posted in advance in the Board News section of District 10’s website.

Streetcar Station Begins Summer Hours

From now through September, the Como Park Streetcar Station is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Pick up organics recycling bags or kitchen starter kits, or chat with a District 10 board member who is staffing the day.

