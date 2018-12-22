City Files District 12

The St. Anthony Park District 12 Community Council held its annual meeting on Nov. 30 and community meal on Dec. 1 at the Seal Hi-Rise Apartments, with St. Paul City Council member Mitra Jalali Nelson attending both events.

Nelson talked with residents about pedestrian safety, city council budget and police funding while residents raised concerns about public transit, inclusive communities, and the limited availability of fresh food close to their homes. Nelson is expected to attend a future resident council meeting to discuss ideas on how to address citizens’ concerns, said Roberto de Freitas, District 12 community organizer.