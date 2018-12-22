City Files Transition Town -All St. Anthony Park

This neighborhood-based group working for a local response to climate change has two regular standing committee meetings open to the public:

The Planning Group meets Thurs. Dec. 27 (and every fourth Thursday), 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at CoCreatz, 2388 W. University Ave., to plan projects for a smaller carbon footprint and a stronger community: a positive local response to climate change. Come early at 6:30 p.m. for social time. TransitionASAP.org

The Transition Your Money Group meets Wed., Jan. 16 (and every third Wednesday), 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Lori’s Coffee House, 1441 N. Cleveland Ave. It explores ways citizens can align their money decisions with the values of community and sustainability. TransitionASAP.org/TransitionYourMoney