Community Conversations continue in Falcon Heights

The City of Falcon Heights Inclusion and Policing Task Force is seeking input from residents and guests who visit the community in developing recommendations on how to build a more inclusive and welcoming community and develop policing practices that reflect the values of the community.

A series of five Community Conversation sessions was launched Feb. 16 and will continue through May or June. Each session will beet at Falcon Heights United Church of Christ, 1795 Holton St., from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Participants in the Feb. 16 conversation helped identify the values of the community.

The schedule for the remaining meetings is listed below:

Conversation 2, Thursday, March 2: Participants will help develop options for how the city can live out the community’s values in its activities, policies, policing policies and practices. Conversation 3, Monday, April 3: Participants will provide feedback on the task force draft recommendations to the city council on policing values, policies and practices. Conversation 4, Monday, May 1: Participants will provide feedback on the task force’s draft recommendations to the city council on how to best be an inclusive and welcoming community. Conversation 5, May or June (to be determined): This meeting will take place after the Falcon Heights City Council has acted on the task force’s recommendations.

Contact Sack Thongvanh, Falcon Heights city administrator, with questions by emailing sack.thongvanh@falconheights.org or calling 651-792-7611.