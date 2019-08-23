Community garage sales, seeking tutors and more

Reading tutors sought

Chelsea Heights Elementary is seeking reading volunteers for the 2019-2020 school year.



Reading volunteers choose one day a week, Mondays-Thursdays, from 8:15-9 a.m., to read one-on-one with students from first to third grade for 15 minutes. The school provides the books, the students and the coffee.



To volunteer, contact Maura Thompson at maura.thompson@spps.org or call Chelsea Heights at 651-293-8790. The new season begins the week of Oct. 1. The school is located at the intersection of Hamline and Hoyt avenues in St. Paul.

Gallery features Miller and Fokken artwork



The Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., is displaying the artwork of Ernest Miller and Kyle Fokken now through Oct. 18. Miller’s work is inspired by architecture and machinery found in the rural Midwestern landscape, while Fokken employs vintage toy and folk art aesthetics in his works.

The clay-and-latex sculptures and paintings of Raymond Ave­nue Gallery owner and artist Joseph G. Brown are on view in the lower-level gallery. Gallery hours during exhibition: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learning about lilies

Rick Rodich, an experienced grower of more than 40 species of lilies native to North America, Europe and Asia, will talk about lilies for Minnesota gardens at the Sept. 10 meeting of the St. Anthony Park Garden Club. Refreshments are at 7 p.m. and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church, 2323 Como Ave. (Enter door on Luther Place.)

Beginners hand drum class

The Women’s Drum Center, 2242 University Ave., will offer a class in hand drums for beginners on Sept. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Drums are provided. For more information, visit womensdrumcenter.org.



The Women’s Drum Center is a nonprofit organization providing opportunities for women and girls to learn, teach, and play percussion together.

Book author speaks at Winding Trail Books

Scott Carlson, veteran Twin Cities journalist, will read from his first book, “Twin Cities Beer: A Heady History,” on Sept. 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. 19 at the new Winding Trail Bookstore, 2230 Carter Ave. in St. Anthony Park’s Milton Square.



Carlson’s book traces the roots of Twin Cities brewing from the 1850s up to today with the plethora of microbreweries. Copies of his book will be available for purchase.



A former St. Paul Pioneer Press business reporter, Carlson is currently editor of the Park Bugle.

Children’s book party

Author/photographer Sara Marie Moore and her hedgehog Ginger will hold a book party for “The Spike Cream Woods” at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Winding Trail Books, 2230 Carter Ave.

The book blends the worlds of fiction and nonfiction as Ginger, a real-life African pygmy hedgehog, explores a fictional ice cream forest. Ginger will appear for a reading of the book, short phonics lesson and question and answer time about pet hedgehogs.



Moore will sign books and Ginger will stamp them with her hedgehog stamp. Moore and Ginger are St. Paul residents. For more information visit quillvillage.com.

Murray Middle School tutors needed

Murray Middle School, 2200 Buford Ave, St. Paul, is seeking volunteers for its Pilot One-on-One Tutoring program. Now in its 13th year, the program provides comprehensive tutoring/study skills support during the regular school day to at-risk students.



Tutors work with students on developing solid study skills and assisting them with core subjects, including English, science, math and social studies. All tutor volunteers participate in a 90-minute training/orientation session to find out how the program works at Murray and answer any questions.



For more information or to sign up for the program, contact coordinator Cindy Thrasher at 651.293.8740 or cindy.thrasher@spps.org

Falcon Heights city events

A series of citywide events are coming up in Falcon Heights. They include:

Citywide Garage Sale

Falcon Heights is organizing a Citywide Garage Sale Day on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be creating a city map with locations of garage sales.



Falcon Heights residents must register by Sept. 9 to be included in the sale map. Register online at www.falconheights.org or call City Hall at (651) 792-7600.

Sustainable Actions Fair

The Falcon Heights Environment Commission presents the second annual Sustainable Actions Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Falcon Heights Community Park, 2050 Roselawn Ave. Topics include resiliency for your home and yard. The fair will feature guest speakers and tabling organizations.

Falcon Heights Fire Department Open House

The Falcon Heights Fire Department will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday Oct. 5 at 2077 W. Larpenteur Ave. Activities will include fire-truck tours, stove-fire demonstrations and more.

